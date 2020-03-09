Sioux City School Board members will be involved in West Middle School oversight

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Community School District Superintendent Paul Gausman in a Monday meeting again asserted that an outside consulting firm will conduct a fair and detailed review of the reportedly problematic climate at West Middle School, and two school board members volunteered to join the process of vetting study questions to give greater buy-in from teachers.
"Why wouldn't we be involved?" asked Sioux City School Board member Monique Scarlett, who was the first to raise the possibility of having board member input with the consulting firm.
Some board members said they wanted to not get too hands-on with the consulting inquiry, so they could focus on weighing in at the end by addressing solutions. But ultimately, as the issue was talked out, the consensus was that Scarlett and board member Ron Colling, a former teacher, work with the K12 Insight firm to vet questions that will be posed to West Middle School personnel.
"We are trying to rebuild some trust here," said board member Dan Greenwell, who was the first to go along with Scarlett's idea of having board members be involved.
Scarlett said that was warranted, because "it is alarming" for her to get many evening calls from West Middle teachers and others in the school who said they may resign.
Gausman was giving an update on a topic that has been aired for three months in school board meetings, following a group of West Middle personnel who got together in December and informed board members about what they see as a poor environment in terms of leadership, morale and discipline at the school.
Sioux City School Board members Greenwell and Taylor Goodvin have been critics of the district choosing K12 Insight, a firm headquartered just outside Washington, D.C. -- a firm that touts itself as "help(ing) school leaders turn every day interactions into exceptional experiences" -- as the consultant.
Two weeks ago Gausman said he would soon work out a contract with K12 Insight to work as consultants looking at West Middle. He has favored hiring an outside consultant for a clean look and to obtain actual data on what's happening in West Middle at a time when emotions are running high.
Board members in early January said they had heard complaints from teachers about a vexing environment at West Middle School, and an eight-page summary was shared in a meeting. A printed listing reportedly came out of a meeting of West Middle School teachers in December during holiday break.
The report at one point says "student behaviors are out of control, and contagious," as "admins (administrators) will no longer discipline" and "teachers let things slide because there is no time for all of the documentation," according to a copy of the document obtained by The Journal.
The summary also said the lunchroom atmosphere approximates a "war zone," there are an insufficient number of counselors, punishments aren't sufficient to match extreme student behaviors, and some parents are feared and catered to by administrators.
Gausman said the Sioux City Education Association, the local union that represents the district's teachers, was involved in the background work in assessing the two finalists for consultants.
On Monday, Gausman said no one at West Middle School will be forced to participate in questions from K12 Insight, and confidentiality will be ensured when the survey takes place by the end of March.
"The administration will not know who participated in what fashion ... Their answers are given in confidence," he said.
Board president Jeremy Saint added about the entire process that will play out, "I hope that we will be able to extract things that will be useful ... That we'll end up with good ideas."
Other issues have been raised at West Middle, as at the board meeting two weeks ago the mother of a sixth-grade girl who suffered a broken arm and elbow after two other girls at West Middle School pressured her into a Skull Breaker Challenge has criticized district leaders, claiming a distracted physical education teacher should have intervened in the dangerous viral prank.
The mother complained to board members that the district did not report the incident to her, and her daughter did not receive immediate medical care at the school. The Skull Breaker Challenge, which is popular on the video-sharing social media platform TikTok, has been linked to student injuries across the country, with many unsuspecting students ending up in emergency with serious head injuries.