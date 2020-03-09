Sioux City School Board members will be involved in West Middle School oversight

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Community School District Superintendent Paul Gausman in a Monday meeting again asserted that an outside consulting firm will conduct a fair and detailed review of the reportedly problematic climate at West Middle School, and two school board members volunteered to join the process of vetting study questions to give greater buy-in from teachers.

"Why wouldn't we be involved?" asked Sioux City School Board member Monique Scarlett, who was the first to raise the possibility of having board member input with the consulting firm.

Some board members said they wanted to not get too hands-on with the consulting inquiry, so they could focus on weighing in at the end by addressing solutions. But ultimately, as the issue was talked out, the consensus was that Scarlett and board member Ron Colling, a former teacher, work with the K12 Insight firm to vet questions that will be posed to West Middle School personnel.

"We are trying to rebuild some trust here," said board member Dan Greenwell, who was the first to go along with Scarlett's idea of having board members be involved.

Scarlett said that was warranted, because "it is alarming" for her to get many evening calls from West Middle teachers and others in the school who said they may resign.