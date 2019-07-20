SIOUX CITY -- Veteran Sioux City school board members Mike McTaggart and Jackie Warnstadt both say they won't run for re-election this fall.
The seats held by two other board members also will be on the ballot in November.
Miyuki Nelson, who was appointed by the board to fill an unexpired term last year, announced last week she will seek her first four-year term. First-term member David Gleiser said last week he's not ready to make a decision on reelection, as he mulls his family and professional life.
"It's an unpaid, thankless job, but I do enjoy it and I've learned a lot since being elected. I try my best to represent the taxpayers and base my decisions on what is best for students," Gleiser said. "That's not always easy to do."
School board candidates have until next month to file nomination papers.
McTaggart, a former Sioux City principal and teacher, is completing his second term on the seven-member school board.
"I will be 76 years old and am recovering from a heart attack that I had on February 4. It has been an honor to serve this wonderful community," McTaggart said last week.
Warnstadt, a former Sioux City teacher who was named Iowa Teacher of the Year in 2006, is finishing her third, four-year term on the board.
Nelson, a member of the district's Educational Equity Committee and the state Parent Teacher Association, was appointed to the board in July 2018 after then-board president Mike Krysl resigned in the middle of his term.
During last Monday's board meeting, Nelson announced her candidacy for a new term. Nelson said "resilient" is the best word to describe her tenure on the board.
"I plan to continue to use my personal experiences and perspective to make inclusive decisions that benefit all students and teachers," she said.
School board elections in Iowa historically have been held in September, but this year the contests will move to Nov. 5, the same day as municipal elections. State lawmakers changed the school board election dates in a bid to increase voter interest in the often low-turnout contests.
Candidates for school board seats can file nomination papers starting Aug. 26. The filing deadline is Sept. 19. The papers, which require candidates to collect signatures of local voters, can be turned into local school district secretaries, Woodbury County Deputy Commissioner of Elections Steve Hofmeyer said.