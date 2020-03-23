Sioux City school board readying to adopt 2020-21 budget in April

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City School Board has agreed in general principle on a budget with a lessened property tax levy, in a financial plan of more than $200 million set to be adopted at the next meeting on April 14.
While the Sioux City School District is not holding classes for at least four weeks through April 13 due to coronavirus concerns, the school board meetings continue to be held, albeit with no members of the public able to participate in person.
As with a special board meeting on Friday, due to recommended social distancing, only 10 people were allowed to be present, which meant only the seven board members and a few district personnel were in the board room Monday. No members of the public were allowed in, although the meeting was aired live online where people could watch, and none chose to call in for comments during the public comment portion.
Also in the meeting, board members praised steps by district officials to help students during the time classes are not held, which includes free meals given to those age 1-19, without having to prove financial need, at 26 city sites.
"Stay safe out there and take care of each other," board President Jeremy Saint said.
The board members will hold a public hearing on the budget in three weeks, then vote to approve the 2020-21 school year budget. Not only could property taxes substantially drop, but the income surtax could also fall by 1 percent.
During the Monday meeting, the school board members approved a minor procedural step involved in setting the budget, by sending a summary to the Iowa Department of Management. They did not discuss substantial changes from the prior conception of the next budget, which would go into effect on July 1, although board member Dan Greenwell discussed reducing the cash reserve levy.
"There is a little bit of money to be saved here ... We have plenty of excess cash," Greenwell said.
No vote was taken on Greenwell's proposal, which may be revisited during the final budget vote on April 14.
Two weeks ago, the board members on a 4-2 count voted to not drop property taxes more steeply than previously discussed, but then pared that with a drop in the income surtax paid by district residents from the current 3 percent to 2 percent. A rejected proposal would have kept the income surtax at the existing 3 percent, but further reduced the property tax levy rate to $13.30 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, rather than the $13.52 per $1,000 discussed a month ago in budget talks.
The proposed budget contains $180 million for general fund usage in a total budget of more than $200 million for the 2020-21 school year.
District Chief Financial Officer Patty Blankenship previously said the current projection lowers the levy from the current $15.30 per $1,000 of assessed valuation to $13.52 per $1,000, which would be the largest decrease in at least a dozen years.
The owner of a home assessed at $100,000 would pay $855 in property taxes to the district under the projected levy, down from the current tax bill of $871.
Regardless of which property tax levy is approved in April, savings to local taxpayers likely will be blunted by a big jump in property assessments. The residential assessed valuation in the district increased by $440 million, or 15 percent, compared to the previous valuations.
Blankenship said the amount of new supplemental state aid is 2.3 percent for 2020-21, which state lawmakers agreed to last week, or six weeks before Iowa school districts must set their 2020-21 budgets.
Under a complex formula, K-12 districts receive state aid on a per-pupil basis. The Sioux City's district will benefit from enrollment growing by more than 400 students, to 15,017 pupils, compared to the previous year.