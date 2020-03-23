Sioux City school board readying to adopt 2020-21 budget in April

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City School Board has agreed in general principle on a budget with a lessened property tax levy, in a financial plan of more than $200 million set to be adopted at the next meeting on April 14.

While the Sioux City School District is not holding classes for at least four weeks through April 13 due to coronavirus concerns, the school board meetings continue to be held, albeit with no members of the public able to participate in person.

As with a special board meeting on Friday, due to recommended social distancing, only 10 people were allowed to be present, which meant only the seven board members and a few district personnel were in the board room Monday. No members of the public were allowed in, although the meeting was aired live online where people could watch, and none chose to call in for comments during the public comment portion.

Also in the meeting, board members praised steps by district officials to help students during the time classes are not held, which includes free meals given to those age 1-19, without having to prove financial need, at 26 city sites.

"Stay safe out there and take care of each other," board President Jeremy Saint said.