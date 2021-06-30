Sioux City school board rejects camera system for livestreaming activities

SIOUX CITY — Citing the high cost, the Sioux City school board has spiked a proposal to livestream district sporting events.

At the board's meeting Monday, Jim Vanderloo, director of secondary education and activities, presented a quote of $223,246.24 for camera installations to provide streaming access.

"Our intent is to make sure our local residents, whether it be our students or our families who are of ill of health or don't feel comfortable attending the games due to the COVID situation, that they have access to all the events happening," Vanderloo said.

The cameras would have been installed at various locations to provide live video for softball, baseball, soccer, volleyball, basketball, football and activities in the gymnasiums. The equipment would have been paid for with ESSER II CARES Act funding, which was allocated to the district to help with COVID-19 expenses.

The motion to approve the request failed on a 3-3 tie vote. Perla Alarcon-Flory, Ron Colling and Juline Albert voted for the equipment, while Monique Scarlett, Taylor Goodvin and Dan Greenwell voted against it. Jeremy Saint abstained, citing a conflict of interest.

Board members voting no said they did not deem livestreaming as a priority and the funds could be better spent within the district.