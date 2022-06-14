Sioux City School Board Student Representative condemns actions by Board President, other members

SIOUX CITY – A student representative to the school board spoke out on Monday condemning the actions of Board President Dan Greenwell and other school board members at a previous school board meeting.

Greenwell and Board Member Monique Scarlett verbally clashed on May 9 regarding the decision to appoint former Sergeant Bluff-Luton Superintendent Rod Earleywine as the Sioux City Schools interim superintendent.

Alarcon-Flory and Scarlett, who served as president and vice president, respectively, prior to Greenwell's election as president last November, claimed Earleywine's selection for the position lacked transparency.

In remarks at the May 9 school board meeting, Greenwell described Scarlett and Alarcon-Flory's claims as a “false narrative,” adding that “each board member needs to take responsibility for their own lack of action or lack of attention, instead of blaming others for their shortcomings."

He also claimed the concerns were an “intentional effort to be divisive or gain some type of attention without merit or substance.”

Dominic Eastman, a graduated senior from East High, has attended school board meetings throughout the year as a representative of the student council. He said when Greenwell was elected as board president, he had high hopes despite the representation Scarlett and Alarcon-Flory provided as women of color.

Eastman said in the last year of school board meetings, he has witnessed bullying. He said the board needs new leadership and he and others are taking steps to petition for a leadership change.

“Dan, I sat here and I have watched you for the last year now and I feel you are unfit for the title of president,” Eastman said.

During the May 9 meeting, Scarlett took issue with the tone of Greenwell’s remarks at the public meeting.

“Stay professional. If you’re president of this board, act accordingly,” she told Greenwell.

“That’s your opinion, madam,” Greenwell responded.

“No that’s the facts and the tapes speak clear,” Scarlett interrupted.

“It is not your time to speak, I am not finished, I didn’t interrupt you,” Greenwell said.

“But you always interrupted other board members,” Scarlett responded.

At one point, Greenwell slammed his gavel on the table, stopping Scarlett from speaking and responding to his comments, saying, “You’re not the president, Madame.”

“You have never respected a board member up here,” Scarlett responded.

Scarlett said she wouldn't be "bullied" by Greenwell.

Eastman walked out of the meeting following the clash. He said he was seeing his own story of being harassed and bullied playing out in front of him.

“The past eight years of my K-12 education has been filled with people who called me names and bullied me,” he said. “When I did speak out I was told I was looking for attention and was literally told to ‘stop looking for my 15 minutes of fame.’”

Greenwell said at the previous meeting the two board members “needs to take responsibility for their own lack of action or lack of attention instead of blaming others for their shortcomings or seeking attention, grabbing headlines or 15 minutes of fame.”

Eastman read of a section of the school board policies, stating board member actions reflect on the district. He asked if Greenwell’s actions were reflective of the district.

“Board members don’t trust cabinet members, cabinet members don’t trust Dan Greenwell and board members don’t trust each other,” he said of the board meeting dynamics. “Progress is not possible with this dynamic.”

On Monday, each of the board members spoke about the May 9 conflict.

Greenwell said his actions were not the right way to handle the situation.

"I will do better, I promise," he said.

Alarcon-Flory was not in attendance at the May 9 meeting and apologized to Scarlett for not being there to support her.

She said the actions of the board reflect on the professionals in the district, the students, families and the community.

Board member Bob Michaelson said the meeting reminded him of middle school and said if the board is fighting with each other, they can't be working for the children.

Board Member Jan George apologize for sitting and saying nothing and recommended the board use resources on hand to resolve issues instead of making disparaging remarks about each other.

Board Member Juli Albert was also not in attendance at the May 9 meeting but suggested the board consider limiting board comments to five minutes each and setting parameters for what is allowed to be discussed.

