Sioux City school board to consider mask mandate

Both Scarlett and fellow school board member Taylor Goodvin said they planned to ask for a mask mandate at the meeting before the federal judge decision was released. Scarlett has previously asked the board to consider a mask mandate.

Cassie Thompson, with Siouxland Public Safety Alliance, asked if the school will return to requiring masks on school campuses. She said the organization relies on the school to protect the health and safety of students and staff.

In the county, Thompson said vaccination rates are low and test positivity rates are high. As of Sept. 5, 43.4 percent of Woodbury County is vaccinated, and the latest weekly positivity rate was 13.2 percent.

“Masking along with other mitigation strategies is more important than ever,” she said.

Board President Perla Alarcon-Flory said local control has been taken away from schools. She read a draft letter written by various school board members in the area to ask Gov. Kim Reynolds to remove the legislation.

“Our teachers tell us that the best way to teach kids are in the classroom and that the best way to keep kids in the classroom is to protect their health,” she said. “We need every tool at our disposal to accomplish that, including the ability to enforce mask mandates.”

