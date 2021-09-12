Sioux City school board to discuss ESSER III budget Monday

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City school board will review a third version of the COVID-19 relief funding budget on Monday.
The district was allocated $38.9 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds in the latest of three rounds of federal funding. After receiving feedback from the school board, community, teachers and more, a third version of the budget has been developed, with more funding being allocated towards learning loss recovery.
Superintendent Paul Gausman said the funding is a “once in a career opportunity” and can make a difference for students.
Gausman said this proposed budget is another step in an ongoing process that will continue until the funding use deadline of 2024.
The most prominent change in the third version of the budget is increasing the allocation for learning loss from the federal minimum of 20 percent to a board-recommended 40 percent. This increase has been requested by board members concerned about how students were affected by the pandemic in terms of their classroom learning.
This budget provides teachers with an extra hour of paid time outside of their regular contract for time to determine what students are not learning and why. Gausman said the teachers would be able to speak with other teachers of the same grade level and determine how to move forward.
An additional $3 million was added to the budget for interventionists, intervention materials and programs.
Gausman said there are opportunities in the budget to partner with other community organizations to help serve the students.
The other major uses of the funding outside of learning loss include:
- Hiring additional staff – including teachers, custodians, permanent substitute teachers and a family support coordinator;
- Air ventilation upgrades and;
- Technology improvements.
Gausman said the district is working on sustainability of the programs. The staffing positions, for example, will be sustained as much as possible past 2024, he said.
The school board will discuss the budget during the regular board meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday.