Sioux City school board to discuss ESSER III budget Monday

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City school board will review a third version of the COVID-19 relief funding budget on Monday.

The district was allocated $38.9 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds in the latest of three rounds of federal funding. After receiving feedback from the school board, community, teachers and more, a third version of the budget has been developed, with more funding being allocated towards learning loss recovery.

Superintendent Paul Gausman said the funding is a “once in a career opportunity” and can make a difference for students.

Gausman said this proposed budget is another step in an ongoing process that will continue until the funding use deadline of 2024.

The most prominent change in the third version of the budget is increasing the allocation for learning loss from the federal minimum of 20 percent to a board-recommended 40 percent. This increase has been requested by board members concerned about how students were affected by the pandemic in terms of their classroom learning.