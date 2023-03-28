SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Community School District signed a resolution on Monday affirming its support for LGBTQ+ students in the district as multiple anti-LGBTQ+ bills make their way through the Iowa Legislature.

The resolution was approved unanimously during the regular school board meeting on Monday.

“The Sioux City Community School District prohibits discrimination against all persons, whether student, family/caregiver of a student on the basis of actual or perceived sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression,” the resolution said.

Sioux City School Board Member Bernie Scolaro brought the resolution forward.

She said since there are several bills this legislative session that target LGBTQ+ youth, it was important for the school board to stand up for their students.

"It's just so important they know that we're standing by them," she said.

She added while the board is trying to make a statement to legislators on the school's stance, it's more important that LGBTQ+ students know that they are supported.

Sioux City Community School District Board of Education Bernie Scolaro Bernie Scolaro, Sioux City Board of Education director, speaks during the Sioux City Community School District's board meeting Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

The resolution says that every child regardless of gender identity, gender expression, or sexual orientation has a right to public education and that the school district welcomes and supports all students.

It also states LGBTQ+ student experience higher rates of bullying, victimization, harassment, dropping out, absenteeism, anxiety, depression, and lower postsecondary school aspirations.

“The district prohibits bullying and harassment against all students, whether on the basis of actual or perceived sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression,” according to the resolution.

Lesa Banks with the Sioux City Education Association, the union which represents the district's teachers, said the organization supports the district's resolution.

"We will not tolerate discrimination against any of our students," she said.

On Wednesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that requires students in public schools to use the bathroom and changing facility that aligns with their assigned sex at birth. Schools would be required to provide students with alternative facilities, such as a single-user unisex restroom if they request it and written consent from parents. The bill became effective immediately.

District Communication’s Director Leslie Heying said the district is complying with the bill, but is working with students and families to support student needs.

Reynolds also signed a bill that bans minors from receiving gender-affirming health care such as puberty blockers, hormones and surgeries — contradicting the guidance of every major American medical association, which recommend medical interventions as a treatment for gender dysphoria in minors.

“Although the district does and will continue to adhere to any and all requirements, the district fundamentally opposes any state or legislative action that seeks to discriminate against LGBTQ+ students by restricting rights, limiting educational content and creating a school environment of feeling less safe and accepted,” according to the resolution.

Some of the bills circulating impact how teachers and school staff would interact with their students, such as HF180, which would prevent schools from affirming a student’s gender identity if it differs from the student's birth certificate unless there is parental consent; the bill also says school staffers are not allowed to "encourage" or "coerce" a student to withhold information related to their gender identity from a parent or guardian.

Scolaro, who served as a school counselor at West High for 21 years, said school teachers and staff will continue to care for their students, regardless of these bills.

"They can still reach out to the teachers that they already feel comfortable with or the counselor that they have that relationship with," she said. "That's not going to change, we're not going to stop caring about them because somebody in Des Moines is making some legislation that to me is hateful and harmful."

Sioux City students and school board members spoke out at the previous school board meeting in opposition to anti-LGBTQ bills circulating in the Iowa Legislature.

The East High School Gender-Sexuality Alliance (GSA) presented a statement to the board denouncing pieces of legislation they called “human rights issues.” Ariel Flint, a sophomore at East High, read a statement she prepared on behalf of the organization.

Flint said the recent legislation will negatively impact LGBTQ students. Flint said this is “not a matter of difference of opinion or religious beliefs, but of human rights, of our education, and of our safety.”

“No parent should have to choose between following the best medical practices for their child and facing legal consequences,” Flint said. “No teacher should be punished for having a pride flag in their classroom. No district should be punished for having a book somebody finds inappropriate. No teacher should be forced to out their students and no student should be punished for being part of the LGBTQIA+ community.”

School board members stressed their support of LGBTQ+ students.

Scolaro said LGBTQ+ students who found their school to be affirming of their identity report lower rates of suicide attempts, according to the Trevor Project. Scolaro is bringing forward a resolution at the next school board meeting to affirm LGBTQ+ students.

“We must be loud and we must be clear that we accept, welcome, appreciate and care about all our students regardless of sexual identity or gender identity or sexual orientation,” she said.

School Board Member Taylor Goodvin said school board members owe it to their students to speak out about these issues.

Goodvin said the proposed anti-LGBTQ+ bills are taking control away from districts, taking freedoms away from students and taking classroom authority away from teachers.

“The party of local control has done nothing but erode local control in public schools for the last two years,” Goodvin said.

He said these bills are not the result of legislators' fear of transgender kids or the belief that such individuals are a problem; rather, he said, it's a political stunt.

“They are backed by a reckless misinformation campaign of lies that score cheap political points by hurting some of our most vulnerable students and citizens,” Goodvin said. “They don’t seek to improve anything. They don’t seek to make our school district safer.”