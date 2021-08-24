Sioux City school board vice president wants mask mandate

SIOUX CITY -- In potential defiance of state law, Sioux City School Board Vice-President Monique Scarlett has called for the district to require masks be worn on its school campuses.

A bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in May prohibits districts and other local governments from such passing facial covering mandates. But Scarlett pointed to recent challenges to the state law, which includes threatened legal action by the Biden administration.

“As we know, today it is currently an option,” Scarlett said of a local mask mandate at Monday's school board meeting. "Many districts are taking a stand and want to override government mandates."

Scarlett believes a mask mandate should be a “strong priority” in the district's return-to-learn plan.

Board President Perla Alarcon-Flory said the state ban is a legislative decision and the school must follow the law.

“We have been approached by a number of people, teachers, parents, students, asking us to order a mandate of masks for safety reasons, for health concerns,” Alarcon-Flory said. “We are unable to do so.”

