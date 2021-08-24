Sioux City school board vice president wants mask mandate

SIOUX CITY -- In potential defiance of state law, Sioux City School Board Vice-President Monique Scarlett has called for the district to require masks be worn on its school campuses.
A bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in May prohibits districts and other local governments from such passing facial covering mandates. But Scarlett pointed to recent challenges to the state law, which includes threatened legal action by the Biden administration.
“As we know, today it is currently an option,” Scarlett said of a local mask mandate at Monday's school board meeting. "Many districts are taking a stand and want to override government mandates."
Scarlett believes a mask mandate should be a “strong priority” in the district's return-to-learn plan.
Board President Perla Alarcon-Flory said the state ban is a legislative decision and the school must follow the law.
“We have been approached by a number of people, teachers, parents, students, asking us to order a mandate of masks for safety reasons, for health concerns,” Alarcon-Flory said. “We are unable to do so.”
President Joe Biden last week directed U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to explore whether a civil rights law gives the federal government authority to overturn bans on mask mandates in schools in Iowa and several other states. In a letter to Reynolds, Cardona put the state on notice that its new law “appears to restrict the development of local health and safety policies and is at odds” with the planning process as local school officials resume classes.
Reynolds fired back against the threatened legal action, saying she plans to “hold strong” in ensuring parents have freedom to choose how to keep their children safe and may challenge any federal action that might impose modification or jeopardize funds designed to help schools deal with the pandemic.
Alarcon-Flory said the school board does not have legal authority to override state law.
If the state law is rescinded, the board chair said the administration is prepared to discuss the best way to protect the community. Until then, the district is strongly encouraging students, teachers, staff and visitors to wear facial coverings.
There are no reports of Iowa school districts ignoring the new state law and requiring masks this fall.
Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague last week issued a mask mandate for the eastern Iowa city that applies to all people in public spaces where they can not maintain 6 feet of distance, including public school buildings. But the Iowa City school district and the University of Iowa both said they would not enforce the city mandate.
