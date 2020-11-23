Sioux City School Board votes against switch to hybrid learning

SIOUX CITY -- After another long debate over the best method of instructing nearly 15,000 students in the middle of a growing novel coronavirus pandemic, the Sioux City School Board members voted Monday against moving to a combination of online and in-person learning for six weeks.
Board member Taylor Goodvin put forth a motion to switch to hybrid -- part in-school, part online -- learning from Nov. 30 through Jan. 17, or two weeks after the Christmas break. That motion failed on a 3-4 vote at the three-and-one-half-hour point of the meeting.
Those voting for that proposal were Goodvin, Monique Scarlett and Perla Alarcon-Flory, while the dissenters were Ron Colling, Juli Albert, Dan Greenwell and Jeremy Saint.
The discussion came on the heels of the two weeks, from Nov. 9 to 20, with the highest fall semester virus totals for pupils and staff in the Sioux City School District.
With the spread of novel coronavirus so concerning to many instructors, only 10 percent of the roughly 500 Sioux City School District teachers who responded to a survey said they want to continue in-person instruction.
That survey result was relayed by Sioux City Education Association President Kris Snavely to the board members, who continue to have twice-monthly meetings in which the topic of pandemic spread and the best mode of instruction remains widely debated.
District Superintendent Paul Gausman said that in spite of virus cases, he believes "we have been managing well." Therefore, he recommended keeping the district with in-school learning, and urged the school board to not go to all-online learning, but to hybrid if any shift was to be made.
Gausman said he preferred to deal with high virus numbers in a "more surgical method" of closing down individual schools with the highest virus numbers.
Over two months, more than 20 class sections have converted from in-person to virtual learning, and all West Middle School pupils moved to online learning instruction on Nov. 13. That step was taken after the Iowa Department of Education approved the district’s waiver request to move West Middle School to virtual learning.
As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to grow in the tri-state area and Woodbury County, the number of positive cases in the county is moving to nearly 10,000,
For the fourth board meeting this fall, Scarlett again pushed for a change to online learning for the whole district. Scarlett said students and staff are at a grave risk for illness.
Scarlett said board members are forgetting that if instruction remains all in-person, there will eventually be too many teachers who get sick to have enough instructors to keep up.
"The goal is safety, and that is where our focus should be," Scarlett said. "Staying in person is setting up a catastrophe ... What else are we waiting for? For it to blow up?"
Greenwell said taking kids out of schools to learn in some version at home will have drastic economic impacts, since some parents might lose jobs if they stay home to help their children learn.
"Is their employer going to let them off? I don't think so," Greenwell said.
Alarcon-Flory said she has ongoing stomach aches over how the pandemic is impacting people in the schools.
"COVID-19 has been a nightmare for many," Alarcon-Flory said, adding that many staff members have been hospitalized and won't be healthy enough to return to their jobs within two weeks.
"I am concerned about the teachers trying to keep up and catch up," Alarcon-Flory said.
The highest weekly number of positive novel coronavirus cases of the year was reported Friday, as the number of students who tested positive was 19, while the number of employees was 15 over the week of Nov. 16-20. That follows the week in which 21 employees and 11 pupils tested positive.
Alacon-Flory said the number of positive tests that have shown up in the district don't indicate how many students are out of school, as many through contact tracing were in close contact with those who have tested positive are staying home in quarantine.
The key statistic measure local and state officials are watching is the 14-day average of positive tests in each of Iowa's 99 counties. In late July, the Iowa Department of Education issued a directive that allowed school districts to ask permission to conduct all classes online for 14 days, if the two-week average of positive new tests is 15 percent or higher.
The Woodbury County positivity rate was 22 percent Monday.
Gausman and Snavely said over the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks, lot of families will gather together and the virus could spread more.
The next school board meeting will be held on Dec. 14.
