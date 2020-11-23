Sioux City School Board votes against switch to hybrid learning

For the fourth board meeting this fall, Scarlett again pushed for a change to online learning for the whole district. Scarlett said students and staff are at a grave risk for illness.

Scarlett said board members are forgetting that if instruction remains all in-person, there will eventually be too many teachers who get sick to have enough instructors to keep up.

"The goal is safety, and that is where our focus should be," Scarlett said. "Staying in person is setting up a catastrophe ... What else are we waiting for? For it to blow up?"

Greenwell said taking kids out of schools to learn in some version at home will have drastic economic impacts, since some parents might lose jobs if they stay home to help their children learn.

"Is their employer going to let them off? I don't think so," Greenwell said.

Alarcon-Flory said she has ongoing stomach aches over how the pandemic is impacting people in the schools.