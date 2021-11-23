Sioux City school board votes to break off talks with substitute teacher staffing firm

SIOUX CITY – A bid by Sioux City school district administrators to hire a national staffing firm to combat a shortage of substitute teachers in the district stalled Monday.

By a 4-3 vote, the school board -- with two newly-elected member in the majority -- decided to suspend negotiations with ESS for at least 90 days.

The majority of board members expressed concerns about entering into a contract with ESS without first attempting new and different solutions to address a growing substitute shortage that the superintendent has described as a "crisis."

Like many school districts, Sioux City has struggled to find short-term replacements for teachers and paraeducators. This school year, administrators have struggled to find enough substitutes to fill 70 to 80 percent of teacher absences. During the pandemic last year, that rate dropped to as low as 50 perccent.

ESS, based in Knoxville, Tennessee, specializes in placing staff in various positions throughout K-12 districts and has worked with more than 800 districts in 30 states. This would be the first time the company has operated in Iowa though.

Under the proposed three-year contract with the Sioux City district, ESS would have assumed all advertising and recruiting for new substitutes, as well as human resources functions of managing the staff. ESS would have been paid a 29 percent overhead cost to offset benefits taxes, administrative work and other costs.” They would have been paid based on the number of positions they filled.

Dan Greenwell, Taylor Goodvin, Bob Michaelson and Jan George voted Monday to break off talks with ESS. Earlier in the meeting, Greenwell was elected board president, replacing Perla Alarcon-Flory. Michaelson and George, both retired districts, were the top two-vote getters in the Nov. 2 election and took office on Monday. Former board president Alarcon-Flory, Monique Scarlett and Juli Albert voted against the suspension.

Goodvin, who made the motion, said he believes the district hasn’t tried all other options before outsourcing.

Goodvin said he understands the teacher and staff are struggling without the substitutes, but said he wants the district to try other options first and figure out what got the district to the current situation.

“I don’t honestly think I can take another phone call of a teacher crying because they’re at the end of their wits,” he said. “They think we’re putting a Band-Aid on an issue that needs open heart surgery.”

He said the district needs to show they have the teachers back, and he’s not sure if outsourcing addresses the issues.

Issues such as “does the substitute feel respected” and “are they getting the support they need.”

“I was questioned by a staff member this morning who said the exact same thing ‘what you do tonight will tell us as a staff where you want the culture of this school district to continue to go or where you want it to not go,’” he said.

Michaelson said he was contacted multiple times over the weekend about this topic. He said the substitute teachers are extremely concerned about this transition and have questions “that I couldn’t answer.”

Michaelson said the contract is a big deal and he wants more people to be very comfortable with the contract before the district moves forward with it.

“I’m not sure they’re feeling comfortable,” he said. “I know the last thing we want to do; the last thing we want is to lose them.”

One of the main concerns board members were hearing from the current substitutes was the potential loss of IPERS benefits.

Beth Armstrong spoke to the board, saying she has substituted in this district for 23 years. IPERS is the only benefit the district offers substitutes and she said the district would lose substitutes if there is no longer a contribution to IPERS.

Scarlett said the board is acknowledging there is a serious problem and teachers are asking for help, but the board majority wants to put off a solution even longer.

“It’s like saying I want help, I’m drowning, but I’ll wait for the next boat to come in 90 days,” she said.

One of the potential solutions proposed by Goodvin is putting every single qualified staff member in classrooms as substitutes. Administrators, consulting teachers and cabinet members are a few of the staff he suggested for that role.

Superintendent Paul Gausman said a survey was sent to administrators and over 83 percent said they already have been substituting. He also said he is working with the Sioux City Education Association, the union that represents the district's teachers, for a solution that makes teachers comfortable with administrators, including himself, entering classrooms.

Another suggestion in lieu of contracting with ESS was raising the substitute pay rates.

Sioux City currently pays substitutes on a three-tier rate. If a substitute works between 1 and 20 days, they receive $115 a day; if they work 21 to 50 days, they receive $134 a day; and if they work 51 days or more, they receive $180 a day. Additionally, if a teacher substituted for 75 days the previous year, they start at the second pay tier.

Sioux City has one of the lowest pay of 14 neighboring school districts. The substitute pay at all of the other metro schools -- Dakota Valley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and South Sioux City – surpass Sioux City's rates, according to data presented to the district.

Other solutions included offering a higher rate for retired teachers, reimbursing people to get their substitute certificate,

