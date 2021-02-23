Sioux City school board wants relief funds used for remedial programs

"You have to take care of what's in front of you before you can take that next step," board vice president Monique Scarlett said.

Superintendent Paul Gausman said virtual academy expenses could be removed from the relief funding plan and more remedial programs could be substituted.

"We'll take this feedback and bring back items you're supportive of," Gausman said.

Greenwell also suggested that the relief funding could be used to give taxpayers a break.

Administrators proposed a $185 million general fund budget for fiscal year 2022 Tuesday that would make up most of a total budget that could wind up in the $210 million-$215 million range. The general fund as proposed would lower the district's property tax levy to $13.12 per $101,950 in taxable valuation, a 41-cent decrease from the current levy of $13.53.

Greenwell said the district should go even further. Using ESSER funds as proposed would lead to $11.2 million in spending authority relief. Other expenses could be paid for with ESSER funds, creating even more spending authority relief in the general fund and further lowering the district's tax levy to give district residents a bigger tax break.

"Why wouldn't we give a portion of that to the taxpayers now?" Greenwell said.