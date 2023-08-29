SIOUX CITY – Sioux City school board President Dan Greenwell apologized Monday to fellow board member Monique Scarlett for earlier accusing her of taking part in a coordinated effort to report Chad Krastel to the FBI for domestic terrorism after he protested at board meetings in 2020.

“I owe you an apology,” Greenwell told Scarlett at the board's meeting Monday night. ”My past and recent experiences with prior administration, prior board members and our own prior scrums caused me to assume negative intent when it came to you. I associated you with them. Therefore, I was quick to judgment.”

A Sioux City resident and school board candidate, meanwhile, recommended Greenwell to resign from the board over the incident as an act of responsibility and a "gesture of commitment to the well being of our school system."

“This action would allow us to move forward towards a more harmonious and inclusive future in line with the principles you all hold dearly,” Semehar Ghebrekidan said.

At the Aug. 14 board meeting, Chad Krastel claimed former superintendent Paul Gausman, former board member Perla Alarcon-Flory, Scarlett, Mayor Bob Scott and Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller, “colluded” to report him to the FBI in late 2020 after he objected to the school district's handling of an incident in which his 4-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by another child at an afterschool program.

Scarlett, Alarcon-Flory, Mueller, and Scott all quickly denied the allegations. Gausman, now the superintendent for the Lincoln Public Schools, has not yet responded to the Journal's request for comment.

"I was shaken and appalled by the vehemence and absurdity of such outlandish allegations," Scarlett said the day after Krastel, a former school board candidate, leveled the accusations. "I have never contacted the FBI for any reason during my tenure on this board or for that matter in my entire life."

An internal Sioux City Police Department investigation, released Aug. 18, showed no one at SCPD ever reported Krastel to the FBI, but instead tried to assist him with criminal allegations he reported to police. SCPD also released an affidavit from then-FBI special agent Stephen Friend, who met with Krastel in November 2020. Friend, who no longer works for the bureau, confirmed neither the SCPD or school district violated any federal or state laws and the FBI did not have the jurisdiction to investigate the assault of Krastel's daughter at the Beyond the Bell program at Leeds Elementary School.

"I recently learned Mr. Krastel alleged SCPD Chief (Rex) Mueller and other Sioux City officials referred him to the FBI as a potential domestic terrorist. This did not occur," former FBI agent Stephen Friend said in the statement.

At Monday's meeting, Scarlett said she forgives Greenwell and hopes the board moves forward together for the betterment of the community.

Ghebrekidan and Native American activist Trisha Rivers both spoke out against Greenwell at Monday's board meeting, asking why the board president did not further investigate Krastel's claims before making his public comments.

Rivers, who is running for one of the four seats opening on the board in November, said she was disappointed, but not shocked, at what took place at the previous meeting.

“A lot of allegations were made that turned out to be false, that were deliberately and intentionally aimed towards individuals in this community to attack their character. This is not acceptable nor honorable,” she said.

Rivers encouraged Greenwell to extend his apology to the other elected officials named by Krastel.

Ghebrekidan said that Greenwell had “created a divisive and hostile atmosphere within our school board meetings.”

“Your actions particularly towards women of color on this board and previously have failed to uphold these ideals and have regrettably created an environment that many find unwelcoming and hostile,” Ghebrekidan said.

Alarcon-Flory, a Latina, and Scarlett, an African-American, made history in 2021 as the first two women of color to lead the Sioux City school board as president and vice president, respectively.

She said the board cannot underestimate the impact their actions have on the students in the district and its impact on staff and teachers. She also said the inaction of the other board members during the previous meeting was concerning.

Raucous meeting

During a portion of the board's Aug. 14 meeting, reserved for "oral reports" from board members, Greenwell said Krastel had approached him two months ago, asking if the board reported him to the FBI. At the time, Greenwell said, the board had not discussed it and, therefore, he did not know it had occurred.

“He was targeted and categorized as a domestic terrorist by former board leadership and the former administration,” Greenwell told the audience at that meeting. “I too have been targeted with false allegations and smear campaigns, which all have been proven false and without merit.”

Scarlett repeatedly interrupted him, stating he was out of order and asked Dan Moore, who is the school board's legal counsel, to intervene.

“Tonight Mr. Krastel identified a horrible event that reinforces the retribution mantra that many folks have experienced and speak about,” Greenwell said.

The board unanimously voted to pause the meeting and went into the closed session room, where yelling could be heard from outside. Board members Taylor Goodvin, Phillip Hamman, Bernie Scolaro and Bob Michaelson did not enter the closed session room and, as such, the conversation did not violate open meeting laws.

The board reconvened after roughly seven minutes.

Greenwell clarified on Monday that he had a conversation with Scarlett after Krastel approached the board about the topic in June, where he recalls asking her if she had any knowledge of the report and she responded, “as a matter of fact, I do.”

“Miss Scarlett then communicated her earlier concerns on security matters, and indicated that she took those concerns forward to the former administration,” he said on Monday.

Scarlett said Monday she did not recall the conversation going like that.

Other board members made comments Monday night regarding the situation, many apologizing to the public and Scarlett for the situation and expressing hope that the board can focus on improving the district.

Michaelson recommended the board no longer include oral board member reports on the agenda and instead submit written reports to be included in the agenda.

“I don’t believe oral board reports have proven to be productive,” he said.

Scolaro said no one condones false accusations. She said the board is made up of seven, not perfect individuals with different experiences and beliefs.

“We are unified, wanting to do what is best for this district. Please let's not cast stones, please give us all up here some grace,” she said.

She said the board cannot underestimate the impact their actions have on the students in the district and its impact on staff and teachers.