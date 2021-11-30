Sioux City school district asks students to delete any 'harassing' social media sites

SIOUX CITY—The Sioux City School District has found several social media sites that target students and staff and are “harassing in nature.”

The district sent a letter to families within the district on Tuesday asking students who created the social media sites to remove it and other students to refrain from interacting with the sites.

The sites include photos of students and staff, and have title names names that “many of which would be inappropriate to list,” according to district communications director. Leslie Heying. She said the sites could be considered “harassing in nature.”

“No student or staff member deserves to be the subject of hurtful, disrespectful, or inappropriate social media content,” Superintendent Paul Gausman said in the letter. “Bullying and harassment of any kind, including the content on these social media sites, are not tolerated."

The letter also outlines the district’s bulling and harassment policy, stating students who are found to be in violation will be disciplined.

Heying said it is nearly impossible to know how many of the sites exist.

