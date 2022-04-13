Sioux City school district bringing on nine new fine arts teachers in 2023 fiscal budget

SIOUX CITY— The Sioux City school district budget for the school year that begins in August includes $580,000 to hire nine new teachers in the fine arts disciplines and three other positions.

The school board on Monday night gave final approval to a total budget in the range of $210 million and $215 million for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

The budget allocates an additional $822,075 for new positions that include:

- Six additional band, string and vocal music teachers at a cost of $390,000;

- Three additional arts education positions, at a cost of $195,000, to reduce class sizes;

- A new behavior supervisor at a cost of $125,000;

- One new administrative technology services post at a cost of $47,000;

- The equivalent of 1.25 new building service technical positions for the new Hunt Elementary School at a cost of $90,750. The new school is under construction and set to open this fall.

- An additional driving training position at a cost of $56,000.

Many other district positions will continuing to be funded with state COVID-19 relief funding, under next year's budget. The Elementary and Secondary Education funding will continue to pay for the following positions:

- Additional custodians ($370,000);

- Ten CNAs ($348,622);

- One marketing and communications coordinator ($74,013);

- A virtual school principal ($135,200);

- A virtual school registrar ($48,913);

- Additional teachers and related supplies ($1.93 million);

- A family support coordinator ($40,000);

- Permanent substitute teachers ($720,000).

The district expects to spend $216.1 million from the general fund in the next budget year. Education and Secondary School Relief funding makes up $27 million of that total. The largest increases are for instruction, support services, transportation, and operations and maintenance.

The district’s unused spending authority is projected to be $51.3 million at the end of the fiscal year on June 30, 2022, an all-time high, according to school officials.

School board president Dan Greenwell said the district is using $1.2 million of the spending authority balance that has been build up over the last few years. He said they will continue to spend more of the spending authority over the next few years.

