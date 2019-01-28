SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City School District budget for the upcoming year may be set without the types of multimillion-dollar cuts that took place the last two years, when the use of teacher early retirements and a cut to a specialty line of teacher pay were put in place to get rid of shortfalls.
"I don't see this as a year with a big swing of reductions," Superintendent Paul Gausman said Monday.
Gausman was replying to a question from Sioux City School Board member David Gleiser on whether budget reductions would be needed for 2019-20, if the district gets at least 2 percent growth in state funding.
School board members in a Monday meeting reviewed projections on revenues that could come ahead in the 2019-20 budget, as they wait to hear what funding is ultimately set by the Iowa Legislature in upcoming weeks.
The board members are rooting for the highest possible amount of new money, called supplemental state aid, in order to reduce any need for cuts in personnel and programs. The amount of new SSA funding may not be known for some weeks, so district Chief Financial Officer Patty Blankenship prepared budget scenarios in which percentages were zero percent, 1 percent, 2 percent and 2.3 percent.
Blankenship had unveiled the two middle percentages in a November budget discussion. She added the highest projection, on Monday, given that Gov. Kim Reynolds has since proposed 2.3 percent SSA to the Legislature.
Over the last five years, supplemental state aid has averaged 1.9 percent, with the amounts of 1.1 and 1 percent in the last two years. Meanwhile, the school district expenditure growth has averaged 2.5 percent over the last five years, including 1.7 percent in the current school year.
Looking at the expense side of the budget, Gausman said he instructed Blankenship to comment mainly on a proposal to keep spending at 2 percent growth, since that's in line with recent history.
If expense growth for 2019-20 stays near 2 percent, even with a lot of still unknown "moving parts," Gausman said, the budget situation looks far from dire.
However, for instance, if the school board agrees to a 4 percent rise in teacher salaries in upcoming negotiations, Gausman said, "That would cause challenges for us in other areas."
Last year, the school board worked through a tough budget year, and ultimately went with the administrative recommendation by Superintendent Paul Gausman to eliminate the extra-duty pay previously given to 296 middle school and high school teachers, or about 30 percent of the total district instructors. Those teachers perform additional classroom duties during sixth period, in the eight-period schedule in the six middle and high schools.
That decision saved $1.44 million, or nearly all of the $1.6 million school officials sought to cut for 2018-19. In the previous year, the school board approved an early-retirement package to achieve personnel cuts and balance the budget.
In the current $204 million budget, of which $169.6 million comes from general fund spending, the district's property tax rate is $15.35 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, or down by 4 cents per $1,000 from the prior year.
The targeted expenditures in the projected budget from the general fund for now sits at $173 million.
Various elements in the 2019-20 budget will be discussed in the next five board meetings, covering two in February and two in March, before the final financial plan is set in the April 8 meeting.
Dan Greenwell, who often speaks on financial matters in school board meetings, at the end of the session urged members not to add more money to budget segments that carried over sizable unspent amounts from last year.
Also on Monday, the school board received the annual audit of the district finances. That audit was prepared by King, Reinsch, Prosser and Co., of Sioux City. The audit turned up no key needs to change financial reporting in the district.