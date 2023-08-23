SIOUX CITY — With a summerlike high of 103 degrees, students returned to school across Sioux City Wednesday.

Students at Loess Hills Elementary School waved goodbye to their parents, said hello to their teachers and friends, and lined up in the early morning. Many could be seen drinking from large water bottles and shading themselves from the sun.

Sioux City Schools Superintendent Rod Earleywine stopped by Loess Hills Elementary to greet students and their parents.

Despite the heat, Earleywine said it was great to be there and see the kids meet their teachers and greet friends they haven't seen all summer.

"The hugs and the smiles, it's just an awesome experience to see and be a part of," he said.

All school buildings in the Sioux City Community School District are air-conditioned, Earleywine said. Despite this, there were still concerns about heat exposure for students during recess and bussing.

"We're going to make sure that we're very careful about allowing students outside for recess for the first few days," he said.

All week Siouxland has had extreme heat conditions. On Monday, Sioux City hit a record heat index of 122 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. An excessive heat warning is in place for the area through Thursday night, with heat indexes expected up to 115 degrees before dropping down on Friday to the upper 80s.

