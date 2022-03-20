Sioux City school district, employee unions continue to negotiate over new contracts

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City school district and the unions representing various staff remain engaged in contract negotiations, with the opening proposals from each side showing large gaps between their positions.

Under state law, the opening proposal from employee unions and the response from the district are open to the public. Subsequent bargaining sessions are held behind closed doors.

In its initial proposal for the 2022-23 school year on Feb. 3, the Sioux City Education Association, which represents the district's teachers, proposed an 8.6 percent base salary increase and a $975 increase to longevity pay. The percentage increase would result in a $3,200 base pay increase, from $37,201 to $40,401.

In addition to salaries, the union also has requested increases in other areas of the contract.

Two of the newly proposed additions to the contract are the district contributing $1,200 to each employee's 403b retirement plan annually and each member of the union receiving one flexible workday between July and August for classroom preparation and planning.

The union also proposed increases to pay for extra responsibilities due to a shortage of substitute teachers.

Teachers who perform substitute teaching duties during their planning time or teach a combined class due to a vacancy currently receive $30 per class period. The union proposed it be increased to $50.

If a teacher substitutes for a half-day, they currently receive $75, but the union asks it be increased to $100.

If a teacher receives additional students due to lack of substitutes for a half-day, the union proposed they receive $100. If a nurse performs substitute nursing duties for a half-day, the union proposed they also receive $100.

The union also proposes meetings be added to paid out-of-contract events, and the hourly rate is increased from $30 to $50.

The association has various "steps" and "lanes" in their contract, in which salaries for teachers automatically increase based on years of service and attainment of additional educational levels. The increased cost for the automatic increases for the 2022-23 school year is estimated at $1.052 million.

In a counter-proposal on Feb. 17, district administrators said they will only negotiate the mandatory salary subject. They proposed a $400 increase in the base salary and a $400 longevity increase. The district also proposed a $10 increase for extra duties performed outside of the contract.

The district states if the parties do not reach an agreement without an arbitration proceeding, the steps will be eliminated from the salary schedule.

The SCEA represents roughly 1,000 teachers. The members decided on the proposal based on what the teachers feel they are worth, and what it will take to retain or recruit employees, said Brenda Zahner, director of the Siouxland UniServ group of the Iowa State Education Association.

Members who attended the opening meeting outlined why they felt these increases were necessary and spoke about their experiences teaching through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nancy Treft spoke about the impact the pandemic had on school nurses. The sicknesses, COVID-19 testing and answering parent questions doubled the amount of work the nurses were doing, she said.

Noah Townsend spoke about substituting for other teachers. He said he has substituted for teachers at least 75 days in around 120 days. He would also substitute for teachers in buildings other than his own.

Townsend said he feels undervalued and the union's proposal reflects what the teachers feel they are worth.

Lesa Banks, ISEA executive board representative, said teachers have taken on many different roles during the pandemic such as counselors, substitutes, janitors and caretakers, and they are exhausted.

Mary Olorundami, an elementary teacher, said the teachers made sacrifices during the pandemic and had to constantly adjust and change. She said this year is just as challenging, if not more challenging than the last two years.

District Human Resources Director Jen Gomez said the district appreciates the work of the teachers and staff, and how they have overcome and adapted to the constant changes.

“This district believes that all of our staff – teachers and staff – should be compensated for their work, fairly compensated for their work, and we want to make salaries increases for all of our staff, keeping in mind we have to be cognizant of our budget as well,” she said.

Unique to this year, the Sioux City Educational Support Personnel Association is not currently undergoing negotiations with the district due to an agreement earlier in the year.

In January, the district and union signed a memorandum of understanding to increase the hourly rates for support personnel.

To better recruit and retain employees, the district implemented a new set of pay schedules for para-educators, bus assistants, bookkeepers, and secretaries -- roughly 483 employees in the district

. The new wages are as follows:

- Employees with less than five years, $15.10/hour;

- Employees with less than 10 years, $15.60/hour;

- Employees with less than 15 years, $16.10/hour;

- Employees with less than 20 years, $16.60/hour and;

- Employees with more than 20 years, $17.10/hour.

Bilingual employees will also receive an additional 35 cents per hour on top of the hourly wages. The wage increases began on Feb. 1 and remain through June 30, 2023.

The bus drivers’ union and the operations and maintenance unions held opening proposals on March 9.

The drivers’ union has step hourly rates by year. For step one, the union proposed an increase from $20.53 to $24, for step two an increase from $21.14 to $25 and for step three an increase from $21.75 to $26. For dispatchers, the union proposed an increase from $23.11 to $29. The union also proposed a $1,000 retention payment for each member.

This board proposed a 50 cent increase for each step and dispatchers.

The operations and maintenance union proposed a 7.3 percent wage increase. The board proposed a 2.75 percent increase.

School board president Dan Greenwell said the district reached tentative agreements with the bus drivers and operations unions after two hours of discussion with each bargaining unit.

