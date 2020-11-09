Sioux City School District enrollment drops by 200 students

Gausman said he has heard a low supplemental state aid percentage could come out of the Iowa Legislature in early 2021.

"I am an eternal pessimist on SSA," board president Jeremy Saint said.

The budget will be discussed next, for sales tax spending, on Nov. 23, then on Dec. 14, Jan 11, Feb. 8, Feb. 22, and March 8, when tentative final decisions will be made ahead of final budget adoption on April 12.

There's another key school budget statistic, the spending authority, that is more difficult to grasp, yet one that has gotten a robust discussion in recent years when the board handles budget details.

Gausman since at least 2018 has been sounding the alarm about the spending limitations. That was also the case Monday, when Chief Financial Officer Patty Blankenship pointed to the necessity of holding to a spending authority of about $178 million.

Each year, Iowa school districts calculate their spending authority, or the maximum dollars they're legally allowed to spend. A district's spending authority is calculated using a complicated formula that includes the previous year’s certified enrollment and the state's cost per pupil. The latter is raised or lowered after state lawmakers approve the supplemental state aid for districts.