Sioux City School District enrollment drops by 200 students

SIOUX CITY -- One year after gaining pupils, the Sioux City School District enrollment for 2020-21 has dropped by 200 students, in part due to uncertainty of educating pupils during novel coronavirus spread, Superintendent Paul Gausman said Monday.
As the school board members in a meeting began talks toward setting what will be an approximately $214 million budget for the 2021-22 year by April, Gausman pointed to the enrollment, which plays into how much money the district will get from the state next year.
The certified enrollment, reported each year in October, showed the district dropped from 15,016 students in 2019-20 to 14,816. One revenue element of the budget, under a complex formula, is that K-12 districts receive state aid on a per-pupil basis.
The potential amount of new supplemental state aid placed into the proposed budget for 2021-22 was 1 percent and 2 percent, with scenarios of expenses rising at 2 percent or 3 percent. Those numbers will be finalized in upcoming board meetings.
The amount of new supplemental state aid approved by the Iowa Legislature was 2.3 percent for 2020-21. Supplemental state aid had been approved at 1.1, 1 and 2.1 percent in the prior three years.
Gausman said he has heard a low supplemental state aid percentage could come out of the Iowa Legislature in early 2021.
"I am an eternal pessimist on SSA," board president Jeremy Saint said.
The budget will be discussed next, for sales tax spending, on Nov. 23, then on Dec. 14, Jan 11, Feb. 8, Feb. 22, and March 8, when tentative final decisions will be made ahead of final budget adoption on April 12.
There's another key school budget statistic, the spending authority, that is more difficult to grasp, yet one that has gotten a robust discussion in recent years when the board handles budget details.
Gausman since at least 2018 has been sounding the alarm about the spending limitations. That was also the case Monday, when Chief Financial Officer Patty Blankenship pointed to the necessity of holding to a spending authority of about $178 million.
Each year, Iowa school districts calculate their spending authority, or the maximum dollars they're legally allowed to spend. A district's spending authority is calculated using a complicated formula that includes the previous year’s certified enrollment and the state's cost per pupil. The latter is raised or lowered after state lawmakers approve the supplemental state aid for districts.
A district's unspent spending authority rolls over each year into its unspent balance. The problem for Sioux City is the district has been gradually spending down those reserves. Once they're gone, it will be even more difficult for the district to fund programs and pay and benefits for teachers and staff.
"We've been seeing this for years," board member Perla Alarcon-Flory said.
The current year budget year began on July 1, with a total of more than $212 million, with $177.4 million spent from the General Fund. It included adding 29 classroom teaching positions, at the cost of $2.1 million, while adding other specialty teachers who would serve in special education, preschools, and talented and gifted programs cost almost another $600,000.
The budget lowered the levy from the $15.30 per $1,000 of assessed valuation to $13.53 per $1,000. That new levy is the lowest in district history, and represents a lowering of the levy for the 12th time in 13 years.
The owner of a home assessed at $100,000 is paying $855 in property taxes to the district under the projected levy, down from the prior year tax bill of $871.
