SIOUX CITY -- For the third consecutive year, the Sioux City School District has been honored as one of the best districts for music education.
Two other Northwest Iowa schools also have been honored.
Superintendent Paul Gausman on Monday told the Sioux City School Board members about the award, which was also announced in a Tuesday release by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation.
The foundation for 20 years has recognized school districts as Best Communities for Music Education, picking places for the outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who make music education part of the core curriculum.
Gausman said the district does well in ensuring music education is an important part of the curriculum. He is a former music teacher.
The NAMM Foundation is recognizing 623 school districts in 41 states this year, including four in Iowa. Two other Siouxland districts are in the group, with the Sibley-Ocheyedan and George-Little Rock school districts. The fourth Iowa school district is Dubuque.
Mary Luehrsen of The NAMM Foundation said studies have shown music students do better in English, math, and science than their peers without music education.
“The sad reality is that we have music programs in many secondary schools only because of candy sales and other fundraising efforts, rather than being a line in the school or district budget,” Luehrsen said.