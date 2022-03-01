Sioux City school district offering up to $5,000 in recruitment bonuses for teachers and staff

SIOUX CITY – In an attempt to attract more teachers and staff, the Sioux City Community School District is offering up to $5,000 in recruitment bonuses.

“We need new employees and doing what we were doing, and have been doing, probably is not going to work in this market, so we have to try something different,” board president Dan Greenwell said. “Doing nothing is not an option.”

Teachers who are hired since Jan. 1 will receive a $5,000 hiring bonus over two years, or $2,500 per year.

Former Sioux City teachers and permanent substitute teachers who are hired will receive a $2,500 stipend; and certain SCESPA para educators, food service workers and bus drivers will receive $1,000 divided into three payments over one year.

The school board unanimously approved the stipends Monday.

Lisa Banks of the Sioux City Education Association, the union that represents the district's teachers, said she supports the new hires receiving the bonus, but added the district also needs to be focused on teacher retention.

She said there are 583 teachers with 10 years or less experience in the district and 487 teachers with more than 11 years with the district, 93 of those have been with the district for more than 25 years.

"We're not looking at a good balance there," she said.

Brenda Zahner of the Iowa State Education Association asked for the topic to be placed in the ongoing collective bargaining with the district for a new contract. She also asked the board to consider rewarding current employees.

New teachers receive their first paycheck at the end of September. Board member Bob Michaelson said if new teachers are moving to the area, the first $2,500 could help pay rent and buy food before their first paycheck. Greenwell said the board will work with human resources to determine the payment timing.

The recruitment stipends will be paid from the district's share of the Education and Secondary School Relief funding, with $600,000 currently allocated.

