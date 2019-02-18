SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City School District proposed a 1.5 percent pay raise to teachers Monday, which is less than half of the amount unionized instructors are seeking.
The administration presented its first offer for pay and benefits to unionized teachers and support staff on Monday. Two weeks ago, the Sioux City Education Association, which represents roughly 900 teachers, proposed raising annual teacher base salaries by 3.5 percent to $37,012 for the 2019-20 academic year.
Under the district's proposal, the base salary for teachers would rise by $160.
Jim Hanks, the district's attorney, said the starting salary for teachers is a "good figure" that allows the district "to attract people." He said the average salary for all teachers reflects that many of the district's teachers have high degrees of education and a number of years of experience.
"You don't get to those numbers by simply showing up and working for a few years," he said. "The average salary of $64,079 is a very positive sign that this district, working with the association, has been successful in negotiating a compensation package that is and remains attractive."
The district also made an opening offer to the Sioux City Educational Support Personnel Association, which represents paraprofessional associates, secretaries and bus assistants. The district offered a $0.29 per hour increase, while SCESPA had asked for raises of $1.50 per hour. The support personnel receive a widely varying range of pay.
The district employs a combined 1,900 teachers and other staff.
Under state law, the first two negotiating sessions between school districts and the unions are open to the public. Future negotiations will take place in private.
With state lawmakers settling on a 2.06 percent increase in basic state aid for Iowa’s K-12 public schools, the district "will not likely see significant reductions" in staff or programs, Sioux City School District Superintendent Paul Gausman said Friday.
The 2.06 percent increase in state supplemental aid is higher than the previous two budget years, which saw increases of 1.1 percent and 1 percent. During those two years, Sioux City district officials were forced to cut millions of dollars in spending, which included slashing some teachers' pay and offering financial incentives to teachers who agreed to retire early.
Brenda Zahner, director of the Siouxland UniServ group of the Iowa State Education Association, has said wages are the only element to be negotiated for the 2019-20 year contract, as the unions are already locked into a three-year agreement on language pieces that run through 2020-21. The so-called permissive language issue includes such topics as leaves of absence, employee hours, work year and grievance procedures.
Republican lawmakers in 2017 approved a major overhaul of the state's 40-year-old collective bargaining law, which now limits mandatory items of negotiation to base salaries for most public employees. The new law carved out an exception for public safety unions, which are allowed to negotiate for both wages and benefits.
When the SCEA and district reached the most recent deal in May 2018, Zahner said the package amounted to a 0.55 percent increase in pay for instructors. Zahner categorized it as the smallest single-year raise for district teachers in at least 20 years.
District leaders pushed back on that figure, pointing out it included the elimination of $4,792 in annual pay for nearly 300 middle and high school teachers, beginning with the 2018-19 year. The extra pay was meant to compensate those teachers for covering an additional period in an eight-period schedule spread over two days.
The district said a better summary showed the base salary for teachers would rise by $196 annually and an increase in longevity pay was set at $300. Excluding the reductions in the six-period pay, average teacher pay would rise by 2.2 percent, or $1,401, according to the district.