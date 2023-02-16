SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City School District presented its opening proposals on Thursday for contract negotiations with the unions representing their classroom teachers.

The district presented its opening proposal for contract negotiations with the Sioux City Education Association and the Sioux City Education Support Personnel Association for the 2023-2028 master contracts. The two unions presented their proposals last week.

For the SCEA, the school district proposes a 1.29 percent increase to the base salary and a $575 increase to longevity pay. The percentage increase would result in a $490 base pay increase, from $37,966 to $38,456.

SCEA proposed a 6.6 percent base salary increase and an $800 increase to longevity pay. The percentage increase would result in a $2,506 base pay increase, from $37,966 to $40,472.

For SCESPA, the school district proposes a 50-cent-an-hour increase and no changes to longevity.

SCESPA proposed a $1.95 an-hour increase and the addition of two new longevity pay categories: 5 years would give a $25 monthly increase and 10 years would give a $50 increase.

Under state law, the opening proposal from employee unions and the response from the district are open to the public. Subsequent bargaining sessions are held behind closed doors.

Superintendent Rod Earleywine said the contract is not personal, it’s business, but he will listen to the unions and be respectful while expecting the same from them.

“We won't agree on everything, but we will come to an agreement,” he said.

The SCEA has step increases in its contract that give a base salary increase for every additional year of service.

For example, a teacher in the SCEA who worked this year as a first-year teacher with a bachelor's degree would currently receive $43,961. Next year, their salary will increase to $45,480. School Board President Dan Greenwell states this results in a guaranteed 1.57 percent increase to salary costs overall.

Including that base increase, the longevity pay asks, and the guaranteed $105 TSS increase, Greenwell states the overall financial impacts for the opening proposals are an 8.21 percent increase from the SCEA proposal and a 3.25 percent increase from the district proposal.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has approved a 3 percent increase to school funding, leaving a funding gap in both proposals the district would have to fill.

Because the unions and district are negotiating the full master contract this year, they can make language changes and other policy changes to the contract.

While the SCEA union is asking for a variety of changes including increases to substitute pay and supplemental pay, changes to sick leave, personal time and bereavement, increased preparation time and an additional holiday, the district is mostly making slight changes to the contract to fit current practices and removing gendered pronouns.

One change Gomez pointed out in their proposal is the removal of language in the “credit for experience.” If a teacher applies to the district and has previously served as a substitute in the district, they can be credited for the experience and moved to an appropriate step in the salary schedule.

Gomez said removing certain language allows the district to place people in the right step increases and the current language restricts them.

If an employee requests to be released from their contract early, they are currently responsible for $135 from the last paycheck for the costs to find a replacement. The district is proposing increasing it to $1,000, which Gomez said is standard across the rest of the state.

Other changes include adding a girl’s assistant wrestling coach to the pay schedule and changing the contract work days to match the new hour-based school year schedule.

In the proposal to SCESPA, the district also made a variety of slight changes to remove gendered language and changes to fit current practices.

Other changes include changing the pay structure and adding language that if a SCESPA employee coaches, they need to clock out of their SCESPA position before coaching.