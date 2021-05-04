Sioux City school district reports 9% increase in dual enrollment courses

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Community School District saw a 9 percent increase in students earning dual high school and community college credit in 2019-20.

East High, North High and West High had 1,525 students dual-enrolled in Western Iowa Tech Community College in the 2019-20 school year. This is up from 1,399 in 2018-19.

Dual enrollment courses are offered through each high school in the district, as well as the Sioux City Career Academy.

“Students today are entering a highly competitive global workforce. Our pathways allow high school students to begin career exploration and post-secondary education, while in high school, in order to be successful in meeting the demands of the ever-changing economy,” said Katie Towler, principal of the Career Academy.

Iowa high school students earn community college credit at no cost to their families because of supplemental weighting provided by the state’s school funding formula and the contracts that school districts and nonpublic schools typically arrange with their local community college.

In March, Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education announced that a record-high number of Iowa high school students earned dual high school and community college credit for courses in the 2019-20 school year.