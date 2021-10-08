Sioux City school district reports over 50 students, staff positive for COVID-19 this week

SIOUX CITY – There have been 36 students and 19 staff members in the Sioux City Community School District tested positive for COVID-19 for the week ended Friday.

The Sioux City district, which is home to around 15,000 students, releases weekly COVID-19 reports on Fridays.

District officials noted that all of this week's positive cases were self reported by parents or staff members.

The positive cases result in a .24 percent of the total students being positive and .79 percent of the total staff being positive.

The state has approved the district's request to administer voluntary rapid COVID tests to students on site, with parents' permission and the district has ordered 7,700 tests.

The positive and negative results will be reported to the Iowa Department of Health.

The county reported 442 positive cases for the week beginning Sept. 27, down from 525 the prior week, according to the latest weekly report released by Siouxland District Health.

