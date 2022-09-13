Sioux City School District says new cellphone policy makes the grade

SIOUX CITY — Sioux City school district leadership says the implementation of the district's new cellphone policy has been successful, with many instances of positive feedback.

“It’s really making a difference,” said Associate Superintendent Angela Bemus.

Bemus, Director of Elementary Education Brian Burnight and Director of Secondary Education Jim Vanderloo all shared positive results of the policy during the Monday school board meeting.

In July, the school board approved a more restrictive mobile phone policy after a district behavior survey. The policy differs for elementary, middle and high school students.

At the elementary level, students are not allowed any kind of mobile phone, smartwatch or headphones during the school day. At the middle school level, students are not allowed the same devices during the day. If they have good behavior, the school principal can decide to allow the devices during non-instructional time.

At the high school level, students are allowed to use their devices during the non-instructional time, such as passing periods, lunch and before or after school.

On the first day of school, Interim Superintendent Rod Earleywine visited with high school students about the policy, and many students shared their dislike of the policy.

Bemus said she has received numerous positive comments from parents and teachers regarding the policy, thanking the district for implementing it. She said there has been very little negative feedback.

She also shared two instances from the student perspective. In one instance, she said a student realized they needed to change their math class because it was too easy. They said they had never focused in class before, and the phone policy made them pay attention.

In another instance, she said a high school senior was not being compliant with their cellphone policy, so the principal contacted their parent. She said this was an opportunity to build the relationship between parent and the building administration.

Vanderloo said at the secondary level there have been adjustments such as changes to the no-headphone policy. He said after receiving input from teachers, the district bought enough wired headphones for all secondary education students' instructional needs.

He said teachers and students thank the administration for the policy because it forces students to speak with the students around them in class, lunch and in the hallway.

“That shows we’re doing the right thing,” he said.

The discipline for violating the rule varies on how many offenses the students have. On the first offense and second offense they are given verbal redirection and a call to their parents, if they don’t cooperate; they are given a one-day suspension.

On the third offense, they are given one day of in-school suspension or a two-day suspension if they do not cooperate. On the fourth offense, they are given three days of suspension and on the fifth offense; they will receive a five-day suspension at the Sioux City Alternative School.

Bemus said at the high school level, there have been around 500 students who have had a first offence and been redirected by teachers. Out of that, she said there were only around 50 students at each school who were non-compliant, meaning they argued with the teacher and were given one day of suspension.

“Only having to redirect 500 out of three high schools, we’re talking about almost 5,000 students, that’s amazing,” Bemus said.

She said there have not been many repeat offenders.

At the elementary level, Burnight said there have been four students who were redirected by teachers, and only one student who argued and was non-compliant.

Bemus said this policy will reflect positively on the standardized testing at the end of the year.