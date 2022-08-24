Sioux City School District sees first day of classes, first day of mobile phone policy

SIOUX CITY – The first day of school for students and teachers can be confusing with new classes, new students and new policies. This year, students at the Sioux City Community School District are learning a new no-phone policy.

Interim superintendent Rod Earleywine took most of Monday morning to speak with students and teachers on the first day of school. During that time, he asked middle and high school students about the new cell phone policy.

In July, the school board approved a more restrictive mobile phone policy after a district behavior survey. The policy differs for elementary, middle and high school students.

At the elementary level, students are not allowed any kind of mobile phone, smartwatch or headphones during the school day. At the middle school level, students are not allowed the same devices during the day. If they have good behavior, the school principal can decide to allow the devices during non-instructional time.

At the high school level, students are allowed to use their devices during the non-instructional time, such as passing periods, lunch and before or after school.

Earleywine visited Monday afternoon with students at West High School, where some pupils asked about the policy.

Most of the students he spoke to were against the policy. Earleywine said the district knew the students were not going to like the new rules, but he said the district needs to focus on student engagement.

“We need the students actively involved in lessons when in the classroom and cell phones are just distracting,” he said.

Students at West said it is too restrictive and gave examples of times when they have used their phones in the past for classes.

During passing periods, students are allowed to use their phones. Once the bell rings, they cannot. On Monday, a student who was asked to put their phone away after the bell rang said they were using it to look at their schedule to find their next class.

Student Kristen Sands said students should be allowed to use their phones when they complete their work, especially during study halls and other periods.

Student Jaelonni Small described the policy as horrible. He said the teachers only like it because it benefits them, while it punishes students who are successful in class.

“While we’re sitting there doing nothing, (they tell us to) go on your computers. What are we going to do when there’s nothing to do,” he said.

“Every student will tell you it’s bad,” he said.

Earleywine asked the students why they don’t have school work to do. Small said he can complete his work early. Student Jayleigh Jenn said she received straight A’s last year while having the ability to use her phone.

Substitute teacher Dennis Pottorf said he substituted in a different district where students had to check their phones at the beginning of class. He said the policy made a huge difference in the student’s attention. He congratulated and thanked school officials who implemented the new policy in Sioux City.

West High Principal Rebecca Rieken said by late afternoon, she only had to have five individual conversations with a student about the new phone policy. With a school of 1,250 students, she thought that was pretty good.

The discipline for violating the rule varies on how many offenses the students have. On the first offense and second offense they are given verbal redirection and a call to their parents, if they don’t cooperate; they are given a one-day suspension.

On the third offense, they are given one day of in-school suspension or a two-day suspension if they do not cooperate. On the fourth offense, they are given three days of suspension and on the fifth offense, they will receive a five-day suspension at the Sioux City Alternative School.

When asked if changes will be made to the policy, Earleywine said it is unlikely, but he wants to hear the students' feedback and wants to understand the reasons and rationale for using them.

Earleywine will visit with more schools in the district on Tuesday to speak with students and staff.