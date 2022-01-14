Sioux City School District sees highest spike in COVID-19 cases this year

SIOUX CITY – With Woodbury County experiencing a spike in the omicron variant, 200 students and 109 teachers and other staff in the Sioux City Community School District tested positive for COVID-19 for the week ending Friday.

The numbers are a combination of self-reported and district-tested results. The district, which is home to around 15,000 students, releases weekly COVID-19 reports on Fridays.

This is the highest spike this year, with the second highest reported last week at 68 students and 46 staff members testing positive.

This week's positive cases result in 1.3 percent of the total student body being COVID positive and 4.5 percent of the total staff testing positive.

The district has been administering voluntary rapid COVID tests to students and staff. The positive and negative results are reported to the Iowa Department of Health.

The tests have not been used as much as expected, said Assistant Superintendent Kim Buryanek at the Monday school board meeting.

There were 1,596 new cases of the novel coronavirus last week in Woodbury County, according to Siouxland District Health Department's latest COVID-19 report, which was released Wednesday. That's almost triple the 569 new cases tallied the week beginning Dec. 27.

