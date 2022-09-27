Sioux City School District sees success with recruitment stipends

SIOUX CITY — Recruitment stipends have been successful for the Sioux City Community School District, prompting the district to allocate more funds to the program.

The district has given stipends to 226 employees who qualify for the stipend for a total of $859,456 as of Sept. 12. On Monday, the school board approved the allocation of $200,000 additional funds for the stipends.

The breakdown includes: 28 hard-to-fill positions; 108 teaching positions; 10 returning teachers; 7 former SCCSD staff and permanent substitutes; 79 SCESPA para educators; 16 food service employees and 6 bus drivers; said human resources director Jen Gomez.

“It’s obviously working,” board vice president Taylor Goodvin said.

The stipends were initially approved in March for positions that were of high priority for the district. On Sept. 12 the district approved continuing the stipends throughout the school year.

Teachers hired in the district before the start of the year received a $5,000 hiring bonus over two years or $2,500 per year. Former Sioux City teachers and permanent substitute teachers received a $2,500 stipend; and certain SCESPA paraeducators, food service workers and bus drivers received $1,000 divided into three payments over one year.

Teachers who were hired for hard-to-fill positions received additional hiring bonuses based on experience. These positions included agriculture, construction, dual language, FACS, engineering, English as a second language, industrial arts, Spanish and special education.

The district initially allocated $850,000 for the stipends.

The stipends will continue to be offered to any hires for the rest of the year on a prorated basis. Currently, there are 24 teaching positions open, 34 SCESPA para educators positions open, 40 food services positions open and three bus driver positions, according to the board meeting packet.

The funding is from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, given to school districts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Interim Superintendent Rod Earleywine said there is enough money in the funding for this item.

“We need new employees and doing what we were doing, and have been doing, probably is not going to work in this market, so we have to try something different,” board president Dan Greenwell said previously. “Doing nothing is not an option.”