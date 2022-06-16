Sioux City School District selects Angela Bemus as associate superintendent

SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City school board has confirmed Angela Bemus' appointment to serve as the district's new associate superintendent, despite questions raised by some board members about the selection process.

Bemus is currently serving as the director of curriculum, instruction and assessment in the district. Kim Buryanek, the current associate superintendent, has accepted a position with the Iowa Department of Education as the administrator of the Pre-K-12 division.

On May 9, school board president Dan Greenwell read a letter in which interim Superintendent Rod Earleywine recommended Bemus as the associate superintendent. At its meeting Monday, the board approved Bemus as a “senior director,” beginning July 1, with the condition that she obtain her superintendent license by Aug. 13.

After Bemus obtains her state license, the board will be asked to change her job title to associate superintendent, Human Resources Director Jen Gomez said.

The senior director position was listed with hundreds of other job changes in a human resources report as part of the board's consent agenda. The board typically approves consent agendas with a single vote, unless one or more board members ask that individual items be debated and voted on separately. The board approved the consent agenda unanimously, with board member Juli Albert abstaining, citing a conflict of interest.

At the end of the meeting, board member Perla Alarcon-Flory asked for more discussion about the associate superintendent job, admitting she not realize earlier that the position had been included in the human resources packet.

“This is a chief academic officer and I think we need to be very transparent with the community about it,” said Alarcon-Flory, who is a former board president.

Albert said it appeared board members had unanswered questions about the position, but it had already been approved.

“The process was not as transparent as we would have liked it to have been, we all know that," Albert said. "I’m still not convinced we ever said this was going to be a permanent position, but it was on the agenda and we voted for it tonight."

The board had previously given Earleywine the go-ahead to nominate an associate superintendent, but said the board would make the final approval.

Greenwell defended the process, saying the selection of Bemus was read in open session and the job description for the senior director is the same as associate superintendent, except the ability to fill in for Earleywine.

Earleywine said he met with all current members of the district administration who expressed interest in the position. The interim superintendent said he told those who weren't selected that he felt they would be better utilized in their current positions.

Alarcon-Flory and Albert asked if the associate superintendent was to be appointed on a temporary or permanent basis.

“I asked that question and there was no answer, it was said that (Earleywine) was going to tell us, but we still were going to approve,” Alarcon-Flory said.

Greenwell responded by saying it was the consensus of the board to have a permanent position.

Alarcon-Flory argued that with Monday's vote, the board essentially approved Bemus as associate superintendent.

"We’re just playing with words; we’re approving the associate superintendent and it’s a permanent associate superintendent,” she said.

The board appointed Earleywine as the interim superintendent after longtime Superintendent Paul Gausman accepted the superintendent's job with the Lincoln (Nebraska) Public Schools. Earleywine previously served as superintendent for the Sergeant Bluff-Luton district.

Sioux City school officials have said little about the processing for selecting a permanent superintendent.

During Monday's meeting, board member Monique Scarlett asked Bemus if she was approached by Greenwell over a year ago to become superintendent. Bemus responded that over the last three years Greenwell has asked her if she was interested in becoming superintendent in casual conversation.

"Never was I approached to be a superintendent now, never was I approached for a certain time frame, it was always brought up in just general terms," Bemus told the board.

As part of the human resources packet, the board approved Amy Denney to replace Bemus as director of curriculum, instruction and assessment. Denney currently serves as the Perry Creek Elementary principal.

