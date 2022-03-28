Sioux City School District to hire interim superintendent, hires recruiting firm

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Community School District has chosen to hire an interim superintendent to allow time for community and district feedback during the search process.

The district has decided to contract with the Omaha firm of GR Recruiting, which specializes in recruiting for educational leadership roles, to help with the search for a new superintendent.

Superintendent Paul Gausman was selected last month as the new superintendent of the Lincoln Public Schools. His last day in Sioux City is June 30.

The board on Monday night approved a draft contract for $15,000 to hire GR and unanimously decided to appoint an interim superintendent at a later date.

The main reason the board members gave for waiting to hire a new superintendent was to give the community and staff time to provide input on the candidates.

"If we're to do our due diligence I think we need to take our time and ensure we do this process correctly," Board Member Bob Michaelson said.

Board President Dan Greenwell said the two options were to undergo a superintendent search now and appoint a new superintendent by the beginning of next year, or appoint an interim superintendent and provide more time for the search.

At this time an interim has not been chosen.

Gausman, who'd been Sioux City's superintendent for 14 years, landed his "dream job" in his home state of Nebraska following the retirement of Lincoln superintendent Steve Joel, who announced in September that he would step down after 37 years.

Gausman said he has grown to love Siouxland and the people in the community.

“I pledge to this community that I intend to finish well here,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of things in the works right now and I intend to keep working forward on those things and to not be distracted as I do that work. This community, these students, deserves no less.”

