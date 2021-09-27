Sioux City school district to purchase 7,700 rapid COVID-19 tests

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City school board on Monday approved the purchase of $40,000 worth of rapid COVID-19 tests.
The test will be purchased from medical-device maker Abbott at $5 a piece plus shipping with ESSER III funding, totaling 7,700 tests.
Julie Thiele, head Sioux City school nurse, said the tests are meant to be used as a mitigation technique, serving as a convenience for staff and students so they don't have to go somewhere else for testing. Nurses and CNAs will receive test training on Oct. 11.
With these tests, students exhibiting symptoms of the virus would be sent to a designated “caring room” to visit the school nurse. The nurse or a certified assistant would then call the student’s parents or guardians, who would have to provide both verbal and written permission for the test to be performed at school.
The letters have been written and translated into six languages, Associate Superintendent Kim Buryanek said. Letters will be sent home with students and the signed forms will go on file. Even with the written permission, the school will call the parents if a test is needed, Buryanek said.
The board members asked a few questions that parents may have. If a parent cannot be contacted, the student will not get the test. The emergency contact will not be able to approve a test. If a student does not have a form on file and the parent wants them to receive a test, they must go to the school to sign a form.
Previously, School Nurse Julie Johnson expressed concerns about the testing, including having no written protocols, limited space in many buildings and limited training for the registered nurses. She also said nurses cannot diagnose or order a diagnostic test.
In May 2020, Caitlin Pedati, the state medical director, issued a standing order to increase COVID-19 tests in Iowa. The order authorized testing that is not ordered through a health care provider, Thiele said. She also said there are written protocols within the standing order.
The school has acquired a State Hygienic Laboratory for a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) waiver to administer the tests, and the Iowa Department of Public Health has been alerted and a reporting system established.
Both the standing order and the CLIA allow school nurses and CNAs to administer the tests.
In focus groups, Thiele said 75 percent of staff responded yes to wanting rapid COVID-19 testing and 67 percent of parents responded yes.
If more tests are needed or if the available supply is being exhausted faster than anticipated, school board member Dan Greenwell said the administration should approach the board sooner rather than later.