Sioux City school district to purchase 7,700 rapid COVID-19 tests

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City school board on Monday approved the purchase of $40,000 worth of rapid COVID-19 tests.

The test will be purchased from medical-device maker Abbott at $5 a piece plus shipping with ESSER III funding, totaling 7,700 tests.

Julie Thiele, head Sioux City school nurse, said the tests are meant to be used as a mitigation technique, serving as a convenience for staff and students so they don't have to go somewhere else for testing. Nurses and CNAs will receive test training on Oct. 11.

With these tests, students exhibiting symptoms of the virus would be sent to a designated “caring room” to visit the school nurse. The nurse or a certified assistant would then call the student’s parents or guardians, who would have to provide both verbal and written permission for the test to be performed at school.

The letters have been written and translated into six languages, Associate Superintendent Kim Buryanek said. Letters will be sent home with students and the signed forms will go on file. Even with the written permission, the school will call the parents if a test is needed, Buryanek said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}