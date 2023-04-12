SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City Community School District property tax levy for the next school year will fall slightly compared to last year.

The school board on Tuesday night held a public hearing and approved a budget of around $242 million.

The levy for the 2023-24 school year was lowered to $12.44 per $1,000 of assessed value, compared to the current levy of $12.45. This is the 15th time in 16 years the district has lowered the levy.

School Board President Dan Greenwell said the Sioux City school district is in the best financial shape in decades.

The district has an estimated $208.7 million in general fund spending.

Greenwell said the district is sensitive to the increase in valuations. He said the next time the district reviews the budget, the tax levy will most likely decrease in light of the recently released property assessments.

On average, Sioux City property owners in town saw their assessed values increase by about 23.5% (the average for Iowa in 2023 is between 20% and 30%). He said the district does not need a 20 percent increase.

He said the district collects around $39 million in taxes directly from residents and spends tax dollars judiciously.

Next year, the district's budget process will include a discussion of the ending of Education and Secondary School Relief funding, the impact of the private school vouchers and higher property assessments.