Sioux City school leader expects disruptions due to coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Paul Gausman has seen the viral photo of students packed into a hallway at a high school in Georgia.

While Sioux City public school officials are taking measures to lessen student flow in hallways, Gausman, the district's superintendent, said he anticipates some school buildings could be forced to temporarily halt in-person classes due to a coronavirus outbreak in the weeks ahead.

In a conversation about the year ahead that begins Tuesday, Gausman said many measures are being taken to protect the health of pupils and teachers. There will be massive cleaning of rooms on a daily and weekly basis, lots of signs to promote social distancing of six feet, a requirement to wear masks in buildings and buses, and some hallways will have students flowing in only one direction.

"We are doing everything we can to make sure we are not packing those hallways," he said Wednesday.