Sioux City school leader expects disruptions due to coronavirus

SIOUX CITY -- Paul Gausman has seen the viral photo of students packed into a hallway at a high school in Georgia.
While Sioux City public school officials are taking measures to lessen student flow in hallways, Gausman, the district's superintendent, said he anticipates some school buildings could be forced to temporarily halt in-person classes due to a coronavirus outbreak in the weeks ahead.
In a conversation about the year ahead that begins Tuesday, Gausman said many measures are being taken to protect the health of pupils and teachers. There will be massive cleaning of rooms on a daily and weekly basis, lots of signs to promote social distancing of six feet, a requirement to wear masks in buildings and buses, and some hallways will have students flowing in only one direction.
"We are doing everything we can to make sure we are not packing those hallways," he said Wednesday.
Still, Gausman said it is "probable" some classrooms or even a whole building will be shut down if students pass the virus around. Any student who tests positive for coronavirus will be sent home for 10 to 14 days and, through contact tracing, its is possible some of their classmates or friends may also have to stay home.
That is just the reality of trying to educate more than 15,500 students amid 2,500 employees in 25 buildings covering 67 square miles during a pandemic, Gausman said, so 2020-21 will be a year where how instruction is delivered can change on the fly.
"I have always asked our community to be flexible with us. Give us grace and patience ... We still need to remind each other that we are still in a global pandemic," he said.
Therefore, the superintendent said, it is imperative that students make sure they are cautious about their social interactions when outside of school. A few weeks ago, Siouxland District Health Department Director Kevin Grieme said most positive county cases of coronavirus involving young people came from those having broad social lives and forgetting some of the health precautions.
Woodbury County has had more than 3,800 positive tests of coronavirus, while the number of deaths from the virus stands at 54. Those numbers began piling up in March, about the time in-school instruction was halted on March 16, which meant 10 weeks of teaching got wiped out.
Since that time, Gausman, his administrative team and school board members have been eyeing the return of a full year, since the state requires that instruction will be held.
That resulted in the Sioux City district's so-called Return to Learn plan, which sets that for the first three weeks students will begin the school year spending two days per week in the classroom. All students, teachers and staff also will be required to wear masks inside district buses and buildings.
Under that hybrid learning model, roughly half the students will attend classes in-person on Monday and Thursday, the other half on Tuesday and Friday. Wednesdays would be reserved for cleaning and sanitizing school buildings, teacher development and providing additional in-person instruction at schools for students who need it. When students are at home, they will be expected to complete assignments and other work.
The amount of students who will be in buildings will be lessened in another way, as Gausman reported Wednesday that nearly 30 percent of all students have requested to have online-only schooling. He said the amount of people who will have totally online instruction appears to be evenly split among all levels of students, from elementary to middle to high school.
Under state guidelines, school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10 percent of students are absent and at least 15 percent of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive. Gausman said he doubted the entire district would have to move all learning online, but there are no certainties about any of it, he added.
Pulling off the year, schooling "will look and feel different," he said.
