SIOUX CITY -- Even as Sioux City School District students are feeling their way into the new school year, with two days of instruction completed, Superintendent Paul Gausman used a Monday meeting opportunity to praise how the 2018-19 instructional year played out.
Gausman in recent years has sought to look at the district with fresh eyes, through carrying out periodic building visits in the Student of the District endeavor. During the school board meeting Monday, he shared key impressions and statistics about the district, which has nearly 15,000 students.
"I felt I had strong knowledge of our staff, students, parents and buildings going in, but I learned so much more," Guasman said.
He asked basic questions in those interactions, such as what's going well in a department or building and what people would suggest, if they were superintendent, to make improvements. Gausman said he knows the schools have a student population that draws from the city's demographic diversity, that the seasoned staff works well as a team and that literacy and reading initiatives are proceeding well.
Regarding the demographics, Gausman said this marks the second year in a row white students have dipped below comprising at least half of enrollment. Caucasian students are still the majority in the Sioux City School District, although the total dipped to 49 percent of all students in 2017-18 and 48 percent last year.
Gausman said older students told him they want more high school parking, support the change to all junior students taking the ACT and have mixed thoughts on the best time for school days to begin. He said research indicates a later start than the current 7:55 a.m. for high schools could be better, so students aren't so groggy from typically late bedtimes.
The 2019-20 district budget contains a new expense of $47,975, so all high school juniors could take the ACT test at district cost. Gausman said some students can't afford the ACT fees, and doing well on the test opens the door to college for some students.
In another piece of information that comes from students of all ages, Gausman said they "feel safe in school," given ongoing anti-bullying programs and active intruder preparations. They also told Gausman that they've liked recent reading achievement programming, but now see it is time to boost math initiatives.
Gausman added, "They believe we've made strong strides in technology."
He's doing the Student of the District over three years, with two years ago learning primarily from district staff members, last year from students and staff, and in the year ahead Gausman is looking to learn from parents and guardians. To do that, he will meet with Parent Teacher Organizations, various booster clubs and outside school organizations such as service clubs.
A way to quantify the learning of students will be aired in September, the typical time annually in which ACT scores for all Iowa districts are released.