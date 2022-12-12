Sioux City school non-profit director to be employed by the district, but paid by the foundation

SIOUX CITY – The executive director of the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation will be employed by the Sioux City Community School District, but it won't cost the district.

The move is aimed at saving the foundation money on accounting, payroll and benefits, said school board president Dan Greenwell during Monday's school board meeting.

The board unanimously approved the memorandum of understanding between the district and foundation.

President of the foundation's board of director Skip Perley said this move will help the foundation be attractive to potential directors and allow them to redirect that time and money to direct benefit programs.

"This is a way that we can move some of those really tough things for us to do," Perley said.

Greenwell said the agreement provides a framework for the district to provide additional support to the foundation while still enabling them to be a nonprofit at an arms length.

The agreement will not cost the district because the foundation will pay for benefits, taxes and salary to the district quarterly.

Greenwell said this plan was made by looking at the Cedar Rapids school district which has a similar agreement with their foundation. By having the director employed by the district, the director will receive better benefit premiums and the foundation will not have to pay for accounting and payroll.

Currently the foundation is operating out of an office at the Clark Early Childhood Center, but there is no official agreement to house them there. Superintendent Rod Earleywine said that makes him nervous and believes it is important to have a formal agreement.

The agreement provides a space for the foundation for free.

The foundation executive director will be managed by the foundation’s board of directors and will not report to the district, according to the MOU. The director will be required to follow all district policies.

The salary and wages will be set by the foundation board of director, but they will receive benefits based on the district “administrator” group.