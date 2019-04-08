SIOUX CITY -- The tax rate is going down for property owners within the Sioux City School District.
The Sioux City School Board on Monday adopted a budget of $225 million for the 2019-20 school year, which included raises for teachers and other workers in the vicinity of 2 percent, while adding more special education personnel, in one of the few ways the district will expand offerings.
"We set the lowest levy we can while responsibly planning for the future," board president Jeremy Saint said in an interview after the meeting.
The school board members have been processing through budget details since November. They brought the process to a close with a 5-1 vote that followed a public hearing in which one person spoke against some spending pieces, saying the board needed to give more oversight.
The action Monday makes for two straight years with lessened tax rates.
In action approved last spring, the tax levy fell by 4 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation from the 2017-18 year to the current year. The new budget year head that begins July 1 contains a drop of 5 cents per $1,000, from the current $15.35 to $15.30.
Even with a potential levy decrease ahead, the district's share of property taxes paid by a typical property owner could still go up slightly, since property valuations as a whole have increased as a result of increases in the so-called rollback. Rollback is a state limitation on the percentage of the valuation subject to taxation, and the rollback rate increased by 1.3 percent.
Also in the meeting, the board approved raises for district employees who are not members of unions, including 2 percent for administrators. That is a pool of money to cover raises for all 54 workers categorized as administrators, including principals, assistant principals and others. District spokeswoman Mandie Mayo said administrators may get raises of differing amounts, within that total pool that cannot exceed 2 percent, in decisions to be made by June.
Frequent district critic Dan Greenwell said the process of setting individual administrator salaries doesn't get enough board scrutiny.
The administrator pool is "divvied up without any oversight by the board," Greenwell said.
In an email to the Journal, Mayo said the administrator raise process goes through an evaluation process by a supervisor, then a recommended amount by Superintendent Paul Gausman goes to board members for final approval.
Additionally in meeting details related to the budget, the board members approved the settlements to finalize negotiations with three union groups of workers.
A 59-cent-per-hour raise was accepted for the Sioux City Educational Support Personnel Association contract for paraprofessional associates, secretaries and bus assistants. A union group of operations and maintenance employees got raises running from 51 cents per hour to 67 cents per hour. In the third group, 65 unionized bus drivers got raises that ran from 39 cents to 42 cents per hour.
In March, a deal with the biggest and fourth union group, of public school teachers, resulted in a 2 percent pay raise package to members of the Sioux City Education Association.
The district employs a combined 1,900 teachers and other staff, to serve more than 14,000 students.
Back to the overall budget, Chief Financial Officer Patty Blankenship said the 2019-20 plan contains $172.6 million of spending from the general fund, which is by far the largest budget category. Virtually all of the $3 million net increase from the $169.6 million of current year is in the cost of instruction, a line item that contains teacher salaries and benefits.
The largest new personnel piece comes in the special education program, in which several employees would be added as behavior coaches and behavior technicians. With other special education program pieces, the combined cost is $450,500 for 2019-20.
Gausman earlier in the year said special education program necessities are "the most difficult challenge we are facing, which is more challenging behaviors at an earlier age."
The 2019-20 budget is being set in a better financial climate than in the last few years, and the district did not need to cut staff. The 2.06 percent increase in state supplemental aid is higher than the previous two budget years, which saw increases of 1.1 percent and 1 percent.
During those recent years, Sioux City district officials were forced to cut millions of dollars in spending, which included slashing some teachers' pay and offering financial incentives to teachers who agreed to retire early.