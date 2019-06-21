SIOUX CITY -- A year after asking the school board to freeze his salary, Sioux City School District Superintendent Paul Gausman's in line to receive a nearly 2 percent raise, raising his annual pay to about $243,172.
At its regular bi-monthly meeting Monday, the school board is expected to approve a new three-year contract for Gausman, who has headed Iowa's fourth-largest school district since 2008.
The contract calls for a 1.95 pay raise for Gausman in the 2019-20 school year, in line with the previously approved raise for other administrators and the 2 percent increase in pay negotiated by the union representing the district teachers.
Based on his current salary of $238,523, the superintendent will collect about $4,649 in additional pay for the new budget year, which starts July 1.
Counting insurance benefits, a retirement plan annuity and a monthly travel allowance, Gausman's annual compensation package totals around $300,000, according to a Journal analysis.
The new contract continues an annual district contribution of $35,778 for a tax-sheltered retirement annuity of Gausman's choice, a $650 per month allowance for travel within the district, and up to $4,000 per year for dues to state and national professional organizations.
The superintendent is also eligible for the cafeteria plan that other district employees receive to purchase insurance and other benefits. Unlike other employees, though, the district also pays 100 percent of premiums for a health, prescription drug and dental insurance policy for Gausman and his eligible family members. In the 2016-17 school year, family coverage cost $1,528 per month, or $18,336 per year, according to the district. The cost for a plan for the new budget year was not immediately available.
Gausman's contract is one of 16 items on the "consent agenda" for Monday's meeting, meaning the board will take a single vote for all of them.
The superintendent, who negotiates his contract with the school board, received a positive evaluation from the board, based on agreed-upon metrics and the required six leadership standards for Iowa school administrators, according to a memo attached to the proposed contract.
The memo cites a series of major accomplishments by the district under Gausman's leadership in the past year.
Among the benchmarks and accomplishments cited: a 42 percent increase in preschool Individual Growth and Development Indicators scores and a growth of 8 to 21 percent for literacy assessments by middle-school students. The memo also cites the community awareness Gausman helped bring to the Sioux City Career Academy, including two visits by Gov. Kim Reynolds to the downtown classrooms.
Gausman leads a district with almost 2,000 employees in the fourth-largest school district in Iowa, with nearly 15,000 pupils.
Two years ago, the superintendent collected the final portion of a seven-year, $200,000 retention bonus the board authorized in 2010.