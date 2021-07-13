Sioux City school superintendent's salary won't increase this school year

Gausman, who has 28 years of experience as a school administrator, has led the Sioux City district, the state's third largest, since 2008.

At its June 28 meeting, the board voted, 4-3, to affirm Gausman's contract automatically rolled over from one year to the next.

Board member Dan Greenwell, a frequent Gausman critic, had argued district policy required board approval before the renewal of multi-year contracts.

At Monday's meeting, Greenwell asked Alarcon-Flory why there was not an item on Gausman's contract on the regular meeting agenda, even though the she had indicated at the previous meeting it would be discussed in open session.

Alarcon-Flory responded that because there was no change to the contract, an agenda item and vote were unnecessary.

Greenwell, a businessman, has repeatedly asked Alarcon-Flory to schedule a public discussion on various provisions of the superintendent's contract, while stopping short of a review of his performance. In particular, Greenwell has taken issue with a so-called "golden parachute" that would guarantee Gausman the remaining money in the contract in the event he is lawfully discharged or he and the district agree to part ways before his contract expires on June 30, 2023.

