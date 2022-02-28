Sioux City schools begin search for new superintendent

SIOUX CITY – The process of finding a new Sioux City schools superintendent has officially begun.

Superintendent Paul Gausman was selected to be the next Lincoln Public Schools superintendent. His last day in Sioux City is June 30.

School board president Dan Greenwell said the board is in the process of seeking proposals from superintendent search firms to lead the process.

Because of the tight timeline to find a new superintendent, Greenwell said the board is considering all options, including a potential interim superintendent.

He said this is a very busy time for the search firms, with many districts seeking a new superintendent. Once a firm is selected, the board will follow their guidance on how to proceed.

The community, administration and staff will be engaged in the process, Greenwell added.

Gausman, who'd been Sioux City's superintendent for 14 years, landed his "dream job" in his home state of Nebraska following the retirement of Lincoln superintendent Steve Joel, who announced in September that he would step down after 37 years.

“This just happened to be the year and I was fortunate enough to have an opportunity to apply, interview and be selected,” Gausman said at a press conference in Sioux City last Wednesday.

Several board members congratulated Gausman on his new position during Monday's school board meeting.

Board member Perla Alarcon-Flory said Gausman was someone who was willing to work together with the parents, students and the community. She said she is sad to see him leave, but thanked him for his work with the district.

Gausman said he has grown to love Siouxland and the people in the community.

“I pledge to this community that I intend to finish well here,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of things in the works right now and I intend to keep working forward on those things and to not be distracted as I do that work. This community, these students, deserves no less.”

