Sioux City schools begin superintendent search

SIOUX CITY – The process of finding a new Sioux City school superintendent has begun.

The district school board had its first public meeting with the superintendent search firm GR Recruiting on Tuesday. The meeting was an opportunity for the board to plan the search process timelines, public meetings and other search details.

The search process is estimated to take four months.

The superintendent application will be available after an Oct. 20 board meeting. The board established a salary range of $240,000 to $260,000, not including benefits to advertise.

The tentative deadline for all application materials is Dec. 12 with an estimated selection on Jan. 18. It is unknown when a successor will be announced.

The superintendent search process will feature a variety of ways for community members to provide feedback on what characteristics they want in a new superintendent.

School board president Dan Greenwell said the community input is important because it is a "major decision for the community."

"We have 15,000 students. We employ 2,500 people. This is a major event for our community," he said. "We want to make sure the public is engaged and participates in the process."

A survey to see what community members are seeking will be available on the district website as well as sent to all parents and employees from October 3 through October 14. Some of the questions on the survey will be focused on determining desired traits and characteristics of a new superintendent, while others as about the district as a whole.

One of the questions is a place for responders to propose a potential candidate.

The survey has been translated into six different languages – English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Somali, Oromo, and Tigrinya- to provide more access. There will be paper copies available at all the schools as well.

Board member Perla Alarcon-Flory asked if there was a way to advertise the survey in different languages.

Christie said they want thousands of survey responses, not hundreds, so there is an accurate sense of what the community wants.

There will be three meetings for the public to provide input, and three meetings for staff to provide input.

The public and staff meetings will take place on:

- 4 p.m. for staff and 6 p.m. for the public on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at East High School;

- 4 p.m. for staff and 6 p.m. for the public on Thursday, Oct. 13 at West High School and:

- 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct.15 at North High School.

Staff can attend the public meetings if they are not able to attend the staff-specific ones.

These meetings are an opportunity for parents, students, community members and staff to provide input on what they want in a superintendent and answer questions prepared by GR recruiting

When all of the applications are received, the board will see all of the applicants. GR Recruiting will highlight the top applicants that fit the desired qualifications and traits.

The finalist candidates’ names will be announced publicly, but the whole candidate list will never be publicly released. Christie said it is to make sure candidates are comfortable applying if they have jobs currently.

The candidates will have individual meetings with administrators, teachers, support staff and students. Christie said this is an opportunity for the candidate to see if they mesh with the district. The district participants will provide feedback to the board on the candidate’s strengths and weaknesses.

Before a decision is made, a public meeting will be held for the community to meet the potential candidates. It has not been determined when this meeting will take place.

Interim Superintendent Rod Earleywine officially started July 1.

He resigned as the superintendent of the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District in February, after 27 years with the district. He was selected as the Sioux City interim superintendent in April after the announcement of Sioux City Superintendent Paul Gausman being selected as the new superintendent of the Lincoln Public Schools.