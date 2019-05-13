SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City School Board approved two financial moves to adjust the current-year budget initially approved back in April 2018.
Iowa school boards must pass budget amendments whenever actual spending veers from the budgets adopted each spring. The 2018-19 budget originally was set at $204.1 million, and now moves to $209.3 million.
There were two budget amendment pieces. The $5.2 million increase was to show spending that came earlier than anticipated in the Sales Tax Fund, for facilities acquisition and construction expenditures. Chief Financial Officer Patty Blankenship said some examples of that spending included air conditioning improvements at Riverside and Sunnyside schools and other projects associated with constructing new Hunt and Bryant schools.
The other piece of the budget amendment had a zero net dollar effect, as $3.6 million of spending was recategorized to properly account for the right function. That $3.6 million amount was moved from the instruction expense category instead to the support services category.
There are four spending segments in the school budget, covering instruction, support services, non-instructional programs and other expenditures.