Sioux City schools budget projected to change income surtax, drop property tax rate

SIOUX CITY -- A new element in the tentative budget that could be adopted for the Sioux City School District shows that not only could property taxes substantially drop, but the income surtax could also fall by 1 percent.
The Sioux City School Board members by a 4-2 vote in a Monday board meeting voted to not drop property taxes more steeply than previously discussed two weeks ago, but then pared that with a drop in the income surtax paid by district residents from the current 3 percent to 2 percent. That proposal won't become official until the budget is passed April 14 after a public hearing, but in concept was agreed to as board members voted to publish that in a proposed budget for 2020-21.
A rejected proposal would have kept the income surtax at the existing 3 percent, but further reduced the property tax levy rate to $13.30 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, rather than the $13.53 per $1,000 discussed two weeks ago in budget talks. The board members who favored that option were Monique Scarlett and Dan Greenwell, while those who backed the choice to lower the surtax and keep the higher property tax levy were Jeremy Saint, Juli Albert, Ron Colling and Perla Alarcon-Flory.
District Superintendent Paul Gausman said either option would churn out the same amount of revenues. The proposed budget contains $180 million for general fund usage in a total budget of more than $200 million for the 2020-21 school year.
Gausman said lowering the surtax to 2 percent and not lessening the property tax levy to the $13.30 per $1,000 level would mean there is a lessened likelihood that the property tax rate would have to be raised in 2021-22, and he said there is merit to not whipping the rate up and down in subsequent years.
"We are lowering taxes for our citizens either way," Gausman said.
Greenwell said it was "ridiculous" for Gausman to bring up changing the surtax percentage this late in the budget process.
Greenwell said he was comfortable with the lower property tax levy of $13.30 per $1,000 for 2020-21, since he said the budget contains too much money in the management fund, which could be lessened in the following year, thereby possibly forestalling any levy tax hike.
You have free articles remaining.
Blankenship said the current projection lowers the levy from the current $15.30 per $1,000 of assessed valuation to $13.52 per $1,000, which would be the largest decrease in at least a dozen years.
The owner of a home assessed at $100,000 would pay $855 in property taxes to the district under the projected levy, down from the current tax bill of $871.
Regardless of which property tax levy is approved in April, savings to local taxpayers likely will be blunted by a big jump in property assessments. The residential assessed valuation in the district increased by $440 million, or 15 percent, compared to the previous valuations.
District Chief Financial Officer Patty Blankenship said the amount of new supplemental state aid is 2.3 percent for 2020-21, which state lawmakers agreed to last week, or six weeks before Iowa school districts must set their 2020-21 budgets.
Under a complex formula, K-12 districts receive state aid on a per-pupil basis. The Sioux City's district will benefit from enrollment growing by more than 400 students, to 15,017 pupils, compared to the previous year.
The budget draft includes adding 29 classroom teaching positions, which would cost $2.1 million, while adding other specialty teachers who would serve in special education, preschools, and talented and gifted programs would cost almost another $600,000.
Gausman said he aims to put many of those teachers in the three middle schools.
The 2020-21 budget will cover revenues and expenses from July 1 through June 30, 2021.