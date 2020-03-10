Sioux City schools budget projected to change income surtax, drop property tax rate

Gausman said lowering the surtax to 2 percent and not lessening the property tax levy to the $13.30 per $1,000 level would mean there is a lessened likelihood that the property tax rate would have to be raised in 2021-22, and he said there is merit to not whipping the rate up and down in subsequent years.

"We are lowering taxes for our citizens either way," Gausman said.

Greenwell said it was "ridiculous" for Gausman to bring up changing the surtax percentage this late in the budget process.

Greenwell said he was comfortable with the lower property tax levy of $13.30 per $1,000 for 2020-21, since he said the budget contains too much money in the management fund, which could be lessened in the following year, thereby possibly forestalling any levy tax hike.

Blankenship said the current projection lowers the levy from the current $15.30 per $1,000 of assessed valuation to $13.52 per $1,000, which would be the largest decrease in at least a dozen years.

The owner of a home assessed at $100,000 would pay $855 in property taxes to the district under the projected levy, down from the current tax bill of $871.