Sioux City Schools hoped for larger funding increase

SIOUX CITY – Sioux City public schools officials believe the 2.5 percent increase in K-12 schools state aid could have been higher.

Gov. Kim Reynolds authorized $153 million in new funding for Iowa’s public schools on Thursday representing a 2.5 increase in state aid per pupil, on top of the roughly $3.6 billion allocated for the current school year.

With national inflation at 7 percent, school board president Dan Greenwell said 2.5 percent is not adequate when salary and wage increases need to occur to retain and recruit teachers and staff.

Sioux City Community School District Superintendent Paul Gausman said increased funding is necessary to ensure the success of students.

"Adequate funding is vital to ensure districts can provide quality education, recruit and retain qualified staff, and invest in future learning opportunities," Gausman said.

He said the state cost per pupil is higher than last year's, which is important due to rising costs of curriculum fees, transportation, staffing and all other costs related education.

"We believe that with their own budget scenario, the state could have given more funding this year for public schools while achieving their other goals, but we are thankful to have received the number in time to finalize our budgeting process," he said.

The district's budget was initially calculated with a 2.6 percent increase in state aid, but Gausman said the lower percentage will not significantly change the budget.

Mike Beranek, president of the Iowa State Education Association, the state’s largest public educators union representing a portion of Sioux City district employees, said the state funding proposal will make it difficult for schools to retain and hire teachers and staff and reduce class sizes.

“Setting (the state aid increase) at 2.5 percent does not set Iowa’s public schools up for success,” Beranek said in a news release.

The funding plan was proposed and passed by statehouse Republicans, who have majorities in both Iowa chambers.

Senate Republicans had pitched a 2.25 percent increase, but they came up and matched the 2.5 percent increase proposed by House Republicans and Gov. Reynolds.

Democrats proposed a 5 percent increase, which would have equated to almost $300 million in new funding, according to their staff analysis.

Democrats also proposed myriad additions to the K-12 public education funding proposal, including extra money for mental health care services and staff in schools, funding to reduce class sizes and retain and attract teachers, funding for expanding four- and five-year-old preschool, and allowing schools to use general funds to expand preschool programs.

Each proposal was rejected by the GOP majority.

A 2.5 percent increase “will not be close to where we need to be. Not even close,” said Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, a Democrat from Windsor Heights.

“Let’s not do the least we can do. Let’s do better.”

