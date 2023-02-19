SIOUX CITY — When it comes to knowing which books are age-appropriate for schools, teacher librarians are the experts.

School teacher librarians can tell a student which books to read based on their interests and classwork, and are at the forefront of deciding which library books are age appropriate.

“We’re very vigilant when it comes to choosing books,” said Sioux City Middle Schools Librarian Kate Michaelson.

As legislatures around the country and in Iowa discuss implementing stricter rules on what books kids are and are not allowed to read, Sioux City school librarians say district standards meet or exceed some of the proposed bills’ standards.

On Monday the Sioux City School Board conducted a final hearing on a series of library material board policies. The policies discuss what constitutes library materials, how those materials are selected when materials are removed and what happens when materials are challenged.

Michaelson said these policies have been in practice in the district for years, but they felt it was time to put those policies in writing.

North High Teacher Librarian Chris Tomlinson said because the legislature is discussing library materials, they felt it was important to have a separate library policy versus an instructional materials policy. After approaching Amy Denney, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, the policies were brought to the board.

“Now we can put them on the website so that everyone can look them up and see what our procedures and processes are,” Michaelson said.

While some may think librarians just buy books for students at random, based on New York Times bestsellers or popularity, Michaelson and Tomlinson state that it is a more thought-out process.

Selecting school library books

Michaelson and Tomlinson have their master’s degrees in librarianship, as well as history in teaching English literature.

“We know what we’re looking for and we’re very cautious in doing that because these are our kids,” Michaelson said. “We would never put anything in our libraries that we wouldn’t feel comfortable with a student taking home.”

Michaelson said they are very careful about ensuring the books in each grade school are appropriate for that level.

The district subscribes to various professional library journals that come out with recommendations each year. The librarians can then look up books they are interested in purchasing in the online catalog “Destiny.” The catalog has an option for librarians to read professional reviews, learn recommended age ranges for the book and understand which types of readers the book is good for.

“Those are written by teachers, they’re written by librarians, they’re written by publishers, so we really can find everything we need from those reviews,” Michaelson said.

The district selection process requires each book to have a minimum of two quality reviews for the targeted age group. The district uses sources such as the Children’s Catalog, Middle and Junior High School Library Catalog, Senior High School Library Catalog, School Library Journal and more.

Even if the books have good reviews, Michaelson said she wants to know exactly what is in the book, in case there is something that could trigger students with difficult experiences.

When asked if they read many of the books they purchase, both Michaelson and Tomlinson said yes.

“I don’t think I’ve read adult fiction in 10 years,” Tomlinson said.

If the librarians don’t have time to read the books, there is a network of teachers and staff throughout the district who are willing to read the books and sticky note potential issues.

When choosing books at the high school level, Tomlinson balances what topics the teachers are teaching, what students want to read and what are award winners. She then reads the reviews for the books and determines which are appropriate.

“I have a Venn diagram,” she said.

She then takes those books and looks at the North High library. Is she short on mystery novels? Thrillers? If so she buys more books for those categories.

“Just slapping together a book order does not happen,” she said. “It takes a month, two months.”

They also don’t place one single book order. They want new books coming into the library throughout the year, Michaelson said.

District policy states library materials should:

Be chosen for their strengths rather than rejected for their weaknesses;

Be chosen to enrich and support the curriculum and the educational, emotional, personal, and recreational needs of the users;

Be evaluated for standards of quality in literary, artistic, and aesthetic quality; technical aspects; and physical format;

Be appropriate for the range of age, emotional development, ability level, learning styles, and social development of students;

Represent differing viewpoints of controversial issues so that users may be motivated to engage in critical analysis of such issues, to explore their own beliefs, attitudes, and behavior, and to make intelligent judgments in their everyday lives;

Provide a global perspective and promote diversity by including materials by authors and illustrators of all cultures;

Incorporate current, accurate and authentic factual content from authoritative sources, as appropriate and;

Provide students with the opportunity to investigate, analyze, and evaluate social issues from multiple perspectives.

Ensuring students are reading age-appropriate books

One of the pillars of librarianship is ensuring everyone has access to educational material, Michaelson said, but sometimes the students need to be protected from reading inappropriate materials for their age. She said some of the middle school kids may think they are ready for higher-level books, but they aren’t.

Michaelson said if a middle school student requests a book that is only available at the high school level, she looks at why. Is it for school work, is it a higher-level book that middle schoolers don’t typically read or is it inflammatory?

If she doesn’t know, she’ll ask Tomlinson or other high school librarians before requesting the book.

Social media sites such as TikTok and Instagram are popular places for adults to share book recommendations, calling the sites “booktok” or “bookstagram,” respectively. With the high number of kids and teens also using those social media sites, they can end up being recommended extremely inappropriate books.

Coleen Hoover is a popular adult romance author who is frequently featured on these sites. Her adult fiction books have sexual scenes and triggering content that wouldn’t be considered appropriate for school libraries. She also has a few teen fiction books.

Tomlinson and Michaelson have had students request books such as Hoover’s. They both said they explain that the book is not appropriate for their age, and instead recommend an age-appropriate romance novel.

Removing old, irrelevant or inappropriate books

Once books are purchased and placed on the shelves, they don’t always stay there. A topic that may have been appropriate a few years ago may not be now and librarians are constantly reviewing their catalogs.

“We know more than we did the year before,” Michaelson said. “We always have standards for weeding out any books that are really old.”

It is more important to have books that are current and relevant, than having a large number of books, she said.

Michaelson said for example they don’t want a five-year-old book on the Middle East because the information will be inaccurate. She also said they pull books based on trends or issues. They have pulled older books on people who have since become problematic, such as Bill Crosby.

“We don’t want to have kids getting the wrong information, getting old information,” she said. “It’s really important for us to replace those books, to find new books, find new stories.”

At the elementary school and middle school level, books might move up to middle school and high school if there are topics that may now be inappropriate or have a scene that is too much for the kids.

Every year Michaelson says she has books that she offers to the high schools that she is removing from the middle school.

The teacher librarians also keep track of how often a book is being checked out, and whether or not students are whispering about it.

“That causes us to stop and say ‘ok let’s look at this book a little bit more closely, is there a reason this book is being read so much,’” Denney said. She said sometimes it’s amazing literature that connects with kids and sometimes it has scenes that are not appropriate for that age group.

District policy allows librarians to remove items that are outdated, obsolete, racist, sexist or culturally insensitive.

Addressing challenged library material

If a parent or guardian of a current student objects to library materials, they can speak with the teacher librarians and explain why they don’t want their child reading those books.

Tomlinson and Michaelson said they have not had any recent contact from parents concerned about the library materials. Michaelson said for the most part, students don’t check out books their parents would not approve of.

At the elementary level, Denney said there have been concerns from parents and there have been some books pulled.

“We’re following our policy,” she said.

If parents or guardians want books removed from the library completely, the district has a policy in place to address those concerns. A committee, called the reconsideration committee, would read the material and then meet to discuss the material and complaint.

The committee would be comprised of:

The director of curriculum, instruction and assessment;

Director of elementary or secondary education, depending on what level the challenged material is;

One district-level instructional director;

One building administrator other than the building administrator who received the complaint;

One teacher librarian;

One parent or guardian of an enrolled student and;

One student.

At the open, public meeting, the committee will listen to the complaint as well as the opinions of others, determine the appropriateness of the material and whether to keep the material, remove the material or limit its use.

National attempts at book banning

Nationally, groups of people and legislators are attempting to get a variety of books banned, both historically challenged books, and books that discuss gender and sexuality.

Tomlinson said at the high school level there needs to be books that kids can identify with and understand what they’re feeling.

Whether it’s religions, race relations, mindfulness, making friends, domestic violence or gender, Tomlinson and Michaelson said the library is a resource for students to seek understanding.

“For the kids that don’t have answers, that don’t know what they’re doing, that don’t know, this might be the only place they get that validation,” Tomlinson said.

She said kids don’t have to read it, but for those who are searching for that information, a school library is a safe place where the librarians know what content is in the book and that it is age-appropriate, unlike if the student sought out information on the internet.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has proposed a bill that if a book is removed by one school due to content, all other schools in the state should restrict it. It also states a book removed from one school library would be available for students at other schools with parent permission.

Some Republicans in the state suggest there should be age restrictions on books, similar to movie ratings. Certain ratings would require parental permission to be checked out under this proposal.