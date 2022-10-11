Sioux City schools look to sell Crescent Park Elementary building, oldest in the district

SIOUX CITY — Crescent Park Elementary School will be put up for sale now that it is no longer needed.

For the last two years, Crescent Park has been housing Hunt Elementary students while their new school was being built. Now that it is vacated, the Sioux City school board decided it is time to part with the building.

Operations and maintenance Director Tim Paul approached the board on Monday seeking direction for the use or disposal of the facility. He said various community members have asked about the future of the building.

School Board President Dan Greenwell said he does not see a future use of the building. The board had consensus on directing staff to begin the process of selling the building.

The aging facility located at 114 W. 27th St. was built in 1920 and is by far the oldest school building in the district. The school closed in 2016 when Perry Creek Elementary opened, combining students from Crescent Park, Lincoln and Clark elementary.

Paul said if he had to grade the building condition between a A and an F, he would give it a D.

"The reason it would achieve that grade is the boiler system in the building is an old steam boiler system that is going to need some upgrades," he said. The building is also not ADA compliant and has no air conditioning.

Prior to hosting Hunt Elementary students, the building held Bryant Elementary students while the new school was built.

The next time the board would be able to do a bond for a new school building wouldn’t be until 2029, and board member Perla Alarcon-Flory said it is not worth holding onto the building for another seven years.

The district has sold a variety of former school buildings to the public and have become churches, apartment complexes or demolished by the new owner.

Paul said he is not aware of anyone interested in buying the building at this point.

An appraisal will be conducted on the building and a listing will be presented to the board. Once the project goes on the market and an offer is put in, the board will hold a public hearing and then decide whether or not to approve the offer.

Paul said at this point the process will take long enough that the district will have to pay for the heating of the building through the winter.