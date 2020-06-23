Sioux City Schools may limit international baccalaureate program to 3 elementary schools

Bob Michaelson, who recently retired from a 30-year career as a Sioux City district teacher and coach, told board members international baccalaureate has some merits, but he contended many of its elements are already taught in civics and government classes. He criticized the quest by administrators to pursue a "shiny new object."

"I am really, really concerned about what seems to be an onslaught of directives and initiatives that have adversely impacted our kids' achievements," Michaelson said.

Board member Monique Scarlett said she heard from many elementary teachers who support IB, while other instructors at other levels oppose it. Scarlett said she did not like how IB was going to be implemented in city schools where more affluent families send students, adding it would not do a lot for district pupils whose families are not affluent.

International baccalaureate, administered by a nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C., has been implemented in more than 2,200 U.S. school districts, including some large metro districts like Chicago and Atlanta.

On Monday, Buryanek said the Sioux City School District could get authorization to enter the full IB program by 2021.