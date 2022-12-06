Sioux City Schools' negative meal balance being covered by MRHD grants; $25,000 to Hope Street, Sunnybrook Hope Center

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Community School District has received $30,000 from the Missouri River Historical Development grants to pay unpaid school meals.

The school year started with zero negative lunch balances but as of Monday afternoon, the district has a total negative meal balance of $23,444.61.

Rich Luze, the Sioux City schools' food service director, said the debt has been an ongoing struggle for families the unpaid meals balance continues to deepen.

“As of this week, there are 941 students whose school lunch accounts are unpaid, so it is a struggle that affects families all across the district,” he said.

In March 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it would reimburse public schools for free breakfast and lunches for all students, regardless of income. Two years later, the program ended, a move that Luze and other food service directors felt would cause negative school lunch balances to balloon compared to previous years.

In 2020 the Sioux City Education Foundation paid $32,000 in negative balances, freeing families from having to pay for those meals.

Prior to 2016, the district would average about $3,000 in negative balances, but in 2018 new regulations allowed more negative balances to build nationwide.

“Rapidly went from around $3,000 on average from year to year to $20,000 and by the end of the 2018 school year was close to $30,000,” Luze told The Journal in September. He worried the negative balance could skyrocket to $90,000 or $100,000 due to inflation.

MRHD distributed $250,000 in grants to 17 nonprofit organizations throughout Woodbury County. These grants are not applied for, according to the news release. MRHD board members submit their personal recommendations to the committee to decide on.

Other grants distributed include:

$15,000 to Akron Opera House for façade rehabilitation;

$15,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland to help recruit male mentors for Little Matches;

$10,000 to Disability Resource Center of Siouxland for housing support services for veterans and disabled population;

$7,000 to East Middle School/Juvenile Court Services for a weight machine for Weight Lifting Club;

$15,000 to Faith United Presbyterian Church for their stained-glass restoration project;

$10,000 to Fist Tee Siouxland to start a First Tee program in all three Sioux City high schools;

$8,000 to Growing Community Connections to offer Ready to Run Workshops to marginalized population;

$25,000 to Hope Street of Siouxland to help them purchase a second van;

$15,000 to Middle School Beyond the Bell for the Middle School Bicycling Club;

$10,000 to Lutheran Services in Iowa for immigrant and refugee community services to offer Afghan resettlement support and housing assistance;

$10,000 to One Siouxland for support for Afghan immigration and legal issues;

$5,000 to Sioux City NAACP for support for scholarships and graduation recognition;

$20,000 to the City of Sioux City and Sioux City Fastpitch Softball Association for the installation of a playground at Hubbard Park;

$15,000 to St. Thomas Episcopal Church for help with their stained-glass repair project;

$25,000 to Sunnybrook Hope Center to purchase a food pantry refrigerator and;

$15,000 to Trinity Lutheran Church to assist with their stained-glass restoration project.

MHRD has donated more than $48.7 million since 1994 to Woodbury County.