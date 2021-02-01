Sioux City Schools' new all-virtual academy gets state approval

Gausman said pupils who want to take virtual academy have until March 1 to apply to do so, for instruction that would begin in August for the 2021-22 year. He said once the number of interested students is known, then the corresponding number of teachers would be set.

The students would learn in their homes, using technological equipment from the district, and those with glitchy Internet access could also get a boost from mobile hot spots. Gausman said it is probable the teachers who would be instructing courses would be volunteering for that method, considering it their strength, and they might be located in one building.

He said the virtual school will be "an independent enrollment center that offers virtual learning for students in grades K-12. The virtual school will have a permanent presence in the district, so families can rest assured that students enrolled in virtual school can continue a seamless online school experience."

