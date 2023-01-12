Sioux City school's new trades building halfway complete

SIOUX CITY – Sioux City Career Academy’s new construction trades building is halfway complete.

The addition to the Harry Hopkins Center along Business Highway 75 is set for completion in July. Students will be able to start enrolling in the program in a few weeks.

The 12,000-square-foot building is intended to provide a controlled environment for students to build two houses simultaneously. It is a fairly simple building with two large bays for the houses and a classroom. The main facility is built, with some exterior items and the interior left to complete.

Over two years, students will build a 1,300 to 1,400-square-foot house and learn introductory construction, HVAC, electrical and plumbing trades.

“Right now we just don’t have that opportunity for [students] to experience those trades hands-on in our classrooms,” said Katie Towler, principal of the Sioux City Career Academy. “This kind of opens the doors to a whole other world.”

In June, the school board accepted a $3.8 million bid from H&R Construction of South Sioux City for the project. The total cost will be $4.15 million, including architectural and engineering fees.

The official planning for this project started more than three years ago.

The Sioux City Community School District graduates roughly 1,000 students a year, Jim Vanderloo, director of secondary education said. The district’s goal is to prepare those students to have a plan or goal in mind for the future.

The district has programs for students who want to go into specific areas such as education, medicine, and computer technology, but this was a missing area.

“We needed to address this need,” Vanderloo said.

The district does not expect hundreds of students to participate in the program.

“If we can get 50 or 75 students a year walking out with an interest in the trades area, we not only helped those students, but we helped out community, we helped our labor force,” he said.

Vanderloo and Towler looked at other schools and programs throughout the state and nation. The two partnered with Western Iowa Tech Community College to build the program off of those programs as well as the needs of the community, student body and labor force.

The district already has an introductory construction course and a woodworking course, and in the last few years, they have sent students to attend WIT courses in HVAC, plumbing, drywalling and more.

“We have had a growing interest in those areas so we know the demand is there, we just needed to bring it all together and package it in a way where kids can explore all of that homebuilding trade within one space,” Towler said.

The students will start their junior year completing the outside of the building and during their senior year, they will tackle the interior. There are plans to have local contractors work on the project with students and teach the specialty trades, Towler said.

By doing all of the trades needed to build a house, the district is allowing students to explore varying career opportunities.

“As a result of this we will have students who will say ‘you know I thought I wanted to go into construction but I think I’m really enjoying the HVAC side of it or the electrical side,’” Towler said.

At the end of the two-year program, they will have received four different certificates and a construction diploma.

Some of the courses in the first year include an introduction to construction, framing techniques, drywalling, roofing and exterior finishing.

At the end of the year, students will receive a carpentry certificate and a wall framing and roofing certificate.

In the second year, courses include advanced drywalling, interior doors, cabinets and millwork, wall coverings, floor coverings, plumbing, footings, and air conditioning.

At the end of the second year, students will have received a drywall certificate, an interior finishing certificate and a construction diploma.

These aren’t one-hour, classroom courses. The students will spend half their school day out at the trades building, receiving both hands-on and classroom instruction.

What happens to the houses when they’re done? Vanderloo said the district is exploring a variety of options, including auctioning them off, pre-selling them or partnering with Habitat of Humanity or the Homebuilders Association.

Vanderloo said the district is currently looking for instructors, trades workers or businesses to partner with. The instructors do not need a teaching degree, but recent, relevant field experience.